How old is Max George, what band is he from and does he have a girlfriend?

Max is a contestant on Strictly 2020. Picture: Instagram

Your need-to-know on Strictly star Max George - including age, career and girlfriend.

Strictly Come Dancing is almost back on our screens, with a fresh new batch of celebs competing to win that coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant HRVY tests positive for coronavirus

There were fears that the BBC show wouldn't be able to go ahead because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but bosses recently confirmed that it will air under strict new guidelines.

One of the new aspects of the show is that fewer celebrities will be competing, with 12 stars taking part this year.

One of these is The Wanted's Max George - here's your need-to-know on him.

Who is Max George? What's his age and background?

Max, 32, is a singer and actor best known for being part of band The Wanted alongside Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker, Nathan Sykes and Siva Kaneswaran.

He's not the first member of the band to be a contestant on Strictly - Jay won the show in 2015 alongside dance partner Aliona Vilani.

Read more: How long will Strictly Come Dancing 2020 be on for?

Max became the third contestant to be confirmed for the 2020 series, with the announcement being made by presenter Alex Jones on The One Show.

Speaking about the news, Max said at the time: "Buzzing to be on Strictly this year. Not really one for the dance floor, but I take a lot of comfort in the fact that Jay McGuiness set The Wanted’s bar so low...."

Does Max George have a girlfriend?

Max has been in a relationship with Ryan Giggs' ex-wife Stacey Giggs since April 2019.

Max previously opened up about their relationship to The Sun, saying: "I’ve always said I’ve wanted kids but never committed to it in my own head but I think Stacey’s the one.

"We would love to add to the family at some point, that would be amazing. Obviously there are no guarantees but I’m sure we both feel the same way."

He added: "It’s the strongest relationship I’ve ever had and every day gets more exciting.

"We’re really close; we were close from day one. With me moving in with Stacey — because that was her family home — and the kids, you become such a tight unit. We are getting closer every day."

NOW READ:

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 confirmed line-up