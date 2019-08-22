When is Michelle Keegan's new show Brassic on TV and what's the series about?

Michelle's new show is a comedy. Picture: Sky One/Instagram

By Mared Parry

The star's brand new comedy series has already been compared to Shameless and Fresh Meat.

Michelle Keegan has starred in so many amazing shows over the past couple of years.

From her departure as Corrie's Tina McIntyre to her role as Lance Corporal Georgie Lane in drama Our Girl, we can't get enough.

And now the 32-year-old is BACK with her new comedy series, Brassic. But what's it all about? We reveal all...

What is Brassic all about?

Brassic is a northern-based comedy series that revolves around a group of working class guys and one of their girlfriends Erin, who is played by Michelle.

It's been described as a "edgy new original comedy" and is written by Danny Brocklehurst with a "distinct northern flavour".

The synopsis reads: "These lads have dealt, scammed, bribed and conned their way through adolescence, but now, on the brink of adulthood, their dealing and stealing is catching up with them and a whole load of trouble is heading their way.

"Like a carefully stacked tower of cards, what happens if one of them is knocked down or, worse, removed from the pack entirely?

"Veering between hilarious comedy and heartfelt emotion, Brassic is about irreplaceable, lifelong friends, loyalty and the things that come between them."

READ MORE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright didn't watch Jade Goody documentary despite Mark being best man at hers and Jack Tweed's wedding

When is the comedy available to watch?

The series kicked off on Thursday, August 22nd both as individual weekly episodes and as a binge-able box set.

Where can I watch it?

If you're after the whole series in one go - NOW TV has the whole thing available right now.

And if you don't have a subscription, the episodes will air every Thursday at 10pm on Sky One.