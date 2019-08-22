When is Michelle Keegan's new show Brassic on TV and what's the series about?

22 August 2019, 16:58

Michelle's new show is a comedy
Michelle's new show is a comedy. Picture: Sky One/Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The star's brand new comedy series has already been compared to Shameless and Fresh Meat.

Michelle Keegan has starred in so many amazing shows over the past couple of years.

From her departure as Corrie's Tina McIntyre to her role as Lance Corporal Georgie Lane in drama Our Girl, we can't get enough.

And now the 32-year-old is BACK with her new comedy series, Brassic. But what's it all about? We reveal all...

What is Brassic all about?

Brassic is a northern-based comedy series that revolves around a group of working class guys and one of their girlfriends Erin, who is played by Michelle.

It's been described as a "edgy new original comedy" and is written by Danny Brocklehurst with a "distinct northern flavour".

The synopsis reads: "These lads have dealt, scammed, bribed and conned their way through adolescence, but now, on the brink of adulthood, their dealing and stealing is catching up with them and a whole load of trouble is heading their way.

"Like a carefully stacked tower of cards, what happens if one of them is knocked down or, worse, removed from the pack entirely?

"Veering between hilarious comedy and heartfelt emotion, Brassic is about irreplaceable, lifelong friends, loyalty and the things that come between them."

READ MORE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright didn't watch Jade Goody documentary despite Mark being best man at hers and Jack Tweed's wedding

When is the comedy available to watch?

The series kicked off on Thursday, August 22nd both as individual weekly episodes and as a binge-able box set.

Where can I watch it?

If you're after the whole series in one go - NOW TV has the whole thing available right now.

And if you don't have a subscription, the episodes will air every Thursday at 10pm on Sky One.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Jade Goody married Jack Tweed in 2009

When did Jade Goody get married to husband Jack Tweed and did he ever remarry?
Stacey Solomon defends ‘alternative families’ as her sons Leighton and Zachary head on holiday with their dads

Stacey Solomon defends ‘alternative families’ as her sons Leighton and Zachary head on holiday with their dads
Amber and Amy were reportedly feuding over a spot on the Loose Women panel

Love Island's Amber Gill speaks out on Amy Hart 'feud' over Loose Women
Michelle Keegan spoke out about her friendship with Jack Tweed

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright didn't watch Jade documentary - despite him appearing as Jack Tweed's best man
Peter Andre has made a very cheeky confession

Peter Andre sends fans wild with ‘massive bulge’ in underwear photo

Trending on Heart

A TV show is looking for snoring partners

New TV show is looking for Britain's loudest snorers... and here’s how you can sign your partner up

TV & Movies

Corrie star James Burrows has proposed to his wife

Coronation Street's James Burrows reveals he’s engaged after romantic proposal

TV & Movies

Zizzi's summer menu is perfect for the bank holiday

Zizzi’s summer menu is the perfect way to dine out this August Bank Holiday

Food & Health

Fare dodgers have been overcharged

You could be entitled to a refund after THOUSANDS of rail passengers are overcharged

News

A new family are joining Albert Sqaure

EastEnders' new family the Penesar brothers 'set to cause trouble' in Walford

TV & Movies

These giant bags of popcorn are great for sharing with colleagues

Work snacks: Poundland popcorn proves a ratings winner

Food & Health