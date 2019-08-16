What are the lyrics to Miley Cyrus’ new song Slide Away and is it about her split from Liam Hemsworth?

16 August 2019, 08:19 | Updated: 16 August 2019, 08:24

Miley Cyrus has dropped song Slide Away following her split from Liam
Miley Cyrus has dropped song Slide Away following her split from Liam. Picture: Twitter/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their split earlier this week, and now the 26-year-old singer has dropped a new song all about moving on.

Miley Cyrus has released new music following the news of her split from husband of less than a year Liam Hemsworth.

The singer, 26, and her actor husband, 29, confirmed the news separately after speculation around their marriage.

Following the news, Miley shared a picture on her social media in a recording studio, hinting that there is new music to come.

READ MORE: Liam Hemsworth breaks silence on split from Miley Cryus

Now, the Hannah Montana star has released a new track called Slide Away.

But what are the lyrics of the song, what is the meaning and is it about Liam Hemsworth? Here's everything you need to know:

Miley and Liam confirmed their split this week with separate statements
Miley and Liam confirmed their split this week with separate statements. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Instagram
Miley released Slide Away days after the announcement
Miley released Slide Away days after the announcement. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Twitter

What are the lyrics to Miley Cyrus' Slide Away?

The lyrics to the new song are as follows:

"Woo-ooh, woo-ooh, woo-ooh

Woo-ooh, woo-ooh, woo-ooh

Once upon a time, it was paradise

Once upon a time, I was paralyzed

Think I'm gonna miss these harbor lights

But it's time to let it go

Once upon a time, it was made for us

Woke up one day, it had turned to dust

Baby, we were found, but now we're lost

So it's time to let it go

I want my house in the hills

Don't want the whiskey and pills

I don’t give up easily

But I don't think I'm down

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, I'll go back to the city lights

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you'll slide away

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, I'll go back to the city lights

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you'll slide away

Once upon a time, it was paradise

Once upon a time, I was paralyzed

Think I'm gonna miss these harbor lights

But it's time to let it go

Once upon a time, it was made for us (For us)

Woke up one day, it had turned to dust

Baby, we were found, but now we're lost

So it's time to let it go

Move on, we're not 17

I'm not who I used to be

You say that everything changed

You're right, we're grown now

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, I'll go back to the city lights

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you'll slide away

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, I'll go back to the city lights

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you'll slide away

Move on, we're not 17

I'm not who I used to be

You say that everything changed

You're right, we're grown now."

Miley sings about "not being 17" anymore, which is how old she was when she first met Liam on the set of The Last Song
Miley sings about "not being 17" anymore, which is how old she was when she first met Liam on the set of The Last Song. Picture: Instagram/Miley Cyrus

What is the meaning behind Slide Away and is it about Liam Hemsworth?

With the subject matter of the song about letting go and moving on, and the timing of the release, many fans have speculated the song is about her relationship – and split – from Liam.

In the song, Miley sings about a love that one day was "made for us" and then "turned to dust".

She then goes on to say "it's time to let go", which many believe is about her relationship with Liam.

In the chorus, Miley appears to tell Liam: "So won't you slide away. Back to the ocean, I'll go back to the city lights."

The former Disney star also sings: "Move on, we're not 17."

Miley and Liam first met in 2009 filming The Last Song, around the time Miley was 16/17 years old.

View this post on Instagram

L❤️VE YOU Valentine @liamhemsworth

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

When did Miley and Liam split?

Over the weekend of 10th August, Miley's rep confirmed that she had split form Liam, who she wed in December 2018.

The statement read: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

"They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

The Tuesday following the weekend, Liam broke his silence on Instagram, sharing a picture of a beautiful sunset, captioning it with: "Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.

"This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Christopher Biggins admitted that he doesn't let himself get upset around Barbara Windsor

Christopher Biggins reveals heartbreak over Barbara Windsor’s Alzheimer’s as he reveals she repeats questions ‘eight or nine’ times
The first Love Island couple have reportedly split

Love Island's Chris Taylor and Harley Brash 'SPLIT' just two weeks after show ends
John has spoken out about his sister's condition

Bake Off winner John Whaite opens up on medical condition which led to sister's disappearance

TV & Movies

Simon Cowell has lost one and a half stone since switching to a vegan diet

Simon Cowell is unrecognisable as he shows off 20lbs weight loss
Luisa caught the altercation on her phone and she shared it with her followers

Apprentice star Luisa Zissman shames easyJet stewardess for threatening to fine passenger £100

Trending on Heart

Great British Bake Off is back

When does Great British Bake Off 2019 start, is Paul Hollywood judging and who's in the line-up?

TV & Movies

National Rum Day 2019 is an excuse to indulge your tropical tastes

National Rum Day 2019: Fifteen tropical tipples with a taste of paradise

Food & Health

One person has argued iPads should be put away at restaurants

Woman sparks fierce parenting row after she slams friend for letting kids use iPads over dinner

Lifestyle

Could VR help with labour pain? (stock images)

Women in labour offered VR headsets to 'ease the pain of childbirth'

Lifestyle

Which of the couples from the show are still together now?

Which Love Island 2019 couples are still together?

TV & Movies

The American mum have the time of her life

Mum goes to Disney World alone to celebrate kids going back to school

Lifestyle