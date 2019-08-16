What are the lyrics to Miley Cyrus’ new song Slide Away and is it about her split from Liam Hemsworth?

Miley Cyrus has dropped song Slide Away following her split from Liam. Picture: Twitter/PA

By Alice Dear

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their split earlier this week, and now the 26-year-old singer has dropped a new song all about moving on.

Miley Cyrus has released new music following the news of her split from husband of less than a year Liam Hemsworth.

The singer, 26, and her actor husband, 29, confirmed the news separately after speculation around their marriage.

Following the news, Miley shared a picture on her social media in a recording studio, hinting that there is new music to come.

Now, the Hannah Montana star has released a new track called Slide Away.

But what are the lyrics of the song, what is the meaning and is it about Liam Hemsworth? Here's everything you need to know:

Miley and Liam confirmed their split this week with separate statements. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Miley released Slide Away days after the announcement. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Twitter

What are the lyrics to Miley Cyrus' Slide Away?

The lyrics to the new song are as follows:

"Woo-ooh, woo-ooh, woo-ooh

Woo-ooh, woo-ooh, woo-ooh

Once upon a time, it was paradise

Once upon a time, I was paralyzed

Think I'm gonna miss these harbor lights

But it's time to let it go

Once upon a time, it was made for us

Woke up one day, it had turned to dust

Baby, we were found, but now we're lost

So it's time to let it go

I want my house in the hills

Don't want the whiskey and pills

I don’t give up easily

But I don't think I'm down

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, I'll go back to the city lights

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you'll slide away

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, I'll go back to the city lights

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you'll slide away

Once upon a time, it was paradise

Once upon a time, I was paralyzed

Think I'm gonna miss these harbor lights

But it's time to let it go

Once upon a time, it was made for us (For us)

Woke up one day, it had turned to dust

Baby, we were found, but now we're lost

So it's time to let it go

Move on, we're not 17

I'm not who I used to be

You say that everything changed

You're right, we're grown now

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, I'll go back to the city lights

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you'll slide away

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, I'll go back to the city lights

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you'll slide away

Move on, we're not 17

I'm not who I used to be

You say that everything changed

You're right, we're grown now."

Miley sings about "not being 17" anymore, which is how old she was when she first met Liam on the set of The Last Song. Picture: Instagram/Miley Cyrus

What is the meaning behind Slide Away and is it about Liam Hemsworth?

With the subject matter of the song about letting go and moving on, and the timing of the release, many fans have speculated the song is about her relationship – and split – from Liam.

In the song, Miley sings about a love that one day was "made for us" and then "turned to dust".

She then goes on to say "it's time to let go", which many believe is about her relationship with Liam.

In the chorus, Miley appears to tell Liam: "So won't you slide away. Back to the ocean, I'll go back to the city lights."

The former Disney star also sings: "Move on, we're not 17."

Miley and Liam first met in 2009 filming The Last Song, around the time Miley was 16/17 years old.

When did Miley and Liam split?

Over the weekend of 10th August, Miley's rep confirmed that she had split form Liam, who she wed in December 2018.

The statement read: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

"They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

The Tuesday following the weekend, Liam broke his silence on Instagram, sharing a picture of a beautiful sunset, captioning it with: "Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.

"This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."