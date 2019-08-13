Liam Hemsworth sends message to estranged wife Miley Cyrus in emotional Instagram post

13 August 2019, 09:34 | Updated: 13 August 2019, 09:39

Liam Hemsworth has posted a lengthy message about his marriage split on Instagram
Liam Hemsworth has posted a lengthy message about his marriage split on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Getty
By Mared Parry

The young Hollywood couple announced they had separated after just eight months of marriage on Saturday - as 'pansexual' Miley was spotted cosying up to another woman.

Liam Hemsworth has spoken about his split from Miley Cyrus - and sent an emotional message to her and fans.

The Aussie actor, 29, confirmed that he and his wife of seven months, 26 were no longer together, just days after their that they were taking time apart to focus on themselves and their careers.

Liam, who has fled to his native Australia in the aftermath of the shock split,said that he wishes her “nothing but health and happiness going forward”.

Miley and Liam at a Saint Laurent fashion show in June 2019
Miley and Liam at a Saint Laurent fashion show in June 2019. Picture: Getty

His full statement reads: “Hi all, just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated, and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. 

"This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets.

“Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.”

It comes just days after a rep for the couple told E! Online: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers."

Singer and actress Miley, who rose to fame playing the Disney Channel's Hannah Montana, hasn’t yet made a post fully addressing the split herself, but has posted a series of holiday snaps with cryptic captions.

New day. New adventure. 💚

Life’s a climb... but the view is great.

Mute me if you don’t want SPAMMED

A representative for Miley confirmed the split on the weekend, after she was pictured without a wedding ring in her social media snaps.

Miley has been the topic of everyone’s conversation as she was pictured holidaying with Kaitlynn Carter in Italy only a week after her split from Kim Kardashian's step-brother Brody Jenner.

The pair were snapped kissing on a yacht, which sparked rumours of a romance. Miley has always been open about her sexuality and has previously dated women.

