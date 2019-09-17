Celebs Go Dating’s Nadia Essex, 37, announces she’s pregnant with first baby

17 September 2019, 08:57 | Updated: 17 September 2019, 09:03

Nadia Essex is expecting her first baby
Nadia Essex is expecting her first baby. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Nadia Essex has called her pregnancy a ‘miracle’ and feels ‘blessed’ to be welcoming a baby.

Former Celebs Go Dating star Nadia Essex shocked fans this week as she announced she is pregnant with her first baby.

The dating guru has admitted it was a “massive shock”, but that she “can’t wait” to meet her baby.

READ MORE: Prince Harry shares rare update on baby Archie, telling people: 'He's getting so big'

Nadia, 37, is currently 14 weeks pregnant, and showed off her baby bump in a shoot with Closer this week, officially announcing the news.

The TV star told the publication that she is no longer with the father of the baby, and wishes to keep his identity private.

Nadia Essex is no longer with the father of the baby, who lives in America
Nadia Essex is no longer with the father of the baby, who lives in America. Picture: PA

However, Nadia said that he lives in America and wants to be involved with the baby, and so they will “find a way to co-parent and communicate”.

Talking about the news, Nadia said: “I’ve gone from a hellish year to being blessed with a baby.

“The odds weren’t in my favour, as for so long I thought I couldn’t have children – so this is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. It’s a miracle!”

She went on to say: “I had tried for a baby ten years ago with a previous partner, with no success.

“I’d recently stopped taking the contraceptive pill, but I was using protection. My doctor told me there was less than one per cent chance of conception. Everyone’s shocked, but I wouldn’t change a thing!”

Speaking about becoming a single mum, she explained that she thinks there is still a stigma against single mums, and she is aware internet trolls might use that label against her.

However, Nadia said: “I have a great support system and a very honest relationship with my family.”

The TV star is nervous and excited to become a single mum
The TV star is nervous and excited to become a single mum. Picture: Instagram/Lady Nadia Essex

Nadia plans to turn to former The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann for advice on being a single mum, something she has owned with pride after the father of baby Sunday was sentenced to prison time.

Nadia said: “I adore her. Ferne is a really good example of someone who has never let her status as a single mum hold her back.

“She owns it and people love her for it.”

READ MORE: Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh reveals she's suffering from awful morning sickness and sleepless nights

