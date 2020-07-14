Naya Rivera dead: Glee stars and celebrities pay tribute to actress

Naya Rivera's death has left her Glee co-stars heartbroken. Picture: Getty/PA

Darren Criss and Naya Rivera's other co-stars from Glee have been paying tribute to the actress after she died aged 33.

Naya Rivera's Glee co-stars and the rest of the celebrity world have been paying tribute to the actress after her body was found in Lake Piru.

The actress, 33, was missing for four days after a boating trip with her son in California.

The police said that they believed Naya "mustered enough energy" to get her son back onto the boat when it started drifting, but "not enough to save herself".

Tributes have been pouring out for the star online, including messages from her fans and co-stars.

The cast of Glee and friends of Naya gathered at Lake Piru on Monday, holding hands, to honour the star.

The cast of Glee gathered at the lake where Naya Rivera died. Picture: Getty

Darren Criss, Naya's Glee co-star posted a picture of the star on his Instagram page, writing: "She was bold. She was outrageous. She was a LOT of fun.⁣

"Naya made me laugh like no one else on that set. I always said it while we were working together and I’ve maintained it ever since. Her playful, wicked sense of humor never ceased to bring a smile to my face.⁣

"She played by her own rules and was in a class of her own. She had a brashness about her that I couldn’t help but be enchanted by. I also always loved her voice, and savored every chance I got to hear her sing. I think she had more talent than we would have ever been able to see.⁣

"I was constantly moved by the degree to which she took care of her family, and how she looked out for her friends. She showed up for me on numerous occasions where she didn’t have to, and I was always so grateful for her friendship then, as I certainly am now.⁣

"And even as I sit here, struggling to comprehend, gutted beyond description- the very thought of her cracks me up and still brings a smile to my face. That was Naya’s gift. And it's a gift that will never go away. ⁣Rest in peace you wild, hilarious, beautiful angel."

Another of Naya's Glee castmates, Jenna Ushkowitz, penned an equally emotional tribute to the star.

She wrote: "There are no words and yet so many things I want to say, I don't believe I'll ever be able to articulate exactly what I feel but... Naya, you were a force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room. You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors.

"I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you. I can not believe I took for granted that you'd always be here. Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light and loyalty live on.

"You are so loved. You deserved the world and we will make sure Josey and your family feel that everyday. I miss you already."

Chris Colfer, who played Kurt in the hit series, also reached out online.

He shared a picture of the two of them on his social media, commenting: "How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post?

"How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be.

"Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son."

RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee. The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted (at the time) queer girls like me, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world. pic.twitter.com/oCML03M9Kw — Team Demi (@ddlovato) July 14, 2020

Demi Lovato, who starred alongside Naya on Glee wrote on Twitter: "RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee. The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted (at the time) queer girls like me, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world."