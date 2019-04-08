Nicola McLean refused to breastfeed her children as she didn't want to 'ruin' her implants

Nicola McLean has opened up about her decision not to breastfeed her two sons. Picture: Getty

The former Celebrity Big Brother star has opened up about her decision not to breastfeed her children

Nicola McLean has spoken out about her decision not to breastfeed her children, claiming she chose not to so as not to 'ruin' her breast implants.

The former CBB star, 37, has undergone two boob jobs in her life, first going from a C to an E, then subsequently to a GG.

Nicola McLean has had two boob jobs. Picture: Getty

And speaking on The Jeremy Vine Show earlier today, Nicole opened up about her decision to bottle-feed her two sons Rocky, 11, and Striker, seven, because of this.

She said: "I didn't breastfeed personally because I didn't want to ruin my implants...nothing to do with the baby, but no way was I ruining them I've paid a lot of money for them.

"I'm already needing an uplift I didn't wanna do it - but if I was breastfeeding I would do it anywhere when my baby as hungry I would breastfeed and dare anyone tell me that I shouldn't."

Nicola made her comments during a panel discussion about a woman who was asked by a chef in a cafe to stop breastfeeding her child, an incident Nicola described as 'absolutely shocking'.

She said: "You've got a first time mum and it's knocked her confidence, it's absolutely shocking that someone would make anyone feel uncomfortable about doing the best thing for your baby.

"Most people do not just whack a boob out you know you've got all for these modestly things most people don't just sit there in restaurants with it out I've never personally seen it.”