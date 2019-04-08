The Chase star Mark Labbett 'determined to save his marriage' following cheating claims

Mark's wife reportedly cheated on him for over a year. Picture: Getty

Mark Labbett's wife Katie reportedly cheated on him for a year with a man named Scott... but The Chase star is said to be determined to save his marriage

The Chase star Mark 'The Beast' Labbett is reportedly 'in crisis talks' with his wife Katie, following allegations that she had been unfaithful with another man.

Mark, 53, is said to be desperate to save his marriage to Katie, 26, despite her alleged 'relationship' with a man named Scott Bate, 29.

Mark is said to be determined to save his marriage. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for Mark told The Sun: “Mark and Katie are not splitting up. Everything is fine between them and they have been at home together this week.”

This news comes after reports that Katie was in a relationship with another man for a year - even enjoying a holiday and Valentine's date with him.

According to a report by The Sun, Katie has met Scott's pals - and they have regular local pubs they head to together.

A source told the publication: “Scott and Katie have been seeing each other since 2017.

“He introduced her to friends in December that year.

“It took a while for people to realise who she was and that she was married. Then one of Scott’s friends confronted her and she got angry about it.

“She appeared on Loose Women with Mark and people started sending a clip around when they twigged who she was.

“People don’t think it’s right and think her behaviour is unfair on Mark — and Scott.”

According to the report, Scott shared a picture of him and Katie the day before Valentine's Day on a night out the previous evening, telling a friend: “We did it a day early so it’s not as busy.”

The couple have previously appeared on Loose Women together as a couple - during which time Andrea McLean introduced her as the 'beauty'.