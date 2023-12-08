Paddy McGuinness reveals wild night he partied with Prince Harry at VIP nightclub

8 December 2023, 14:28

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Paddy McGuinness has shared the outrageous story of the night he met Prince Harry in a club in Chelsea.

Paddy McGuinness, 50, has shared details from a night out in London when he met Prince Harry, 39, for the first time.

The Take Me Out and Top Gear star joined Gordon Smart and Martin Compston on their Global Player podcast Restless Natives this week where he revealed what really happened in the VIP club.

Paddy explained to the Line Of Duty actor and the Scottish broadcaster that he once found himself in a nightclub in Chelsea with some of the boys from One Direction and none other than Prince Harry himself.

He said: "We were in there and all having a dance - a couple of the One Direction boys were in there - a right mix of people. I get a tap on the shoulder and it's Prince Harry - and I'd had a few - and he just went: 'I want to go to Fernando's!'"

Prince Harry was referencing the famous catchphrase from Paddy's popular dating show Take Me Out, which he was shocked to find out the royal had watched.

"Just the fact that he knew that, I thought that's bonkers," Paddy added.

Paddy McGuinness says Prince Harry ripped his shirt off and kissed him during a night out in London
Paddy McGuinness says Prince Harry ripped his shirt off and kissed him during a night out in London. Picture: Getty

He went on to explain to Gordon and Martin that the club had a secret door which Harry could go in and out of, but that he had also noticed the club had cameras.

Paddy said: "I was talking to one of the security lads at the end - because there was all sorts going on; he [Harry] was ripping my t-shirt off, snogging and kissing me and ripped a photo of the Queen off the wall and said 'I can't have her watching me doing this'.

"And I said: 'What's going to go on here?' and the guy said: 'They [the footage] will never see the light of day.' This is one of the clubs royals can let off steam."

Paddy went on to reflect about how special the meeting was and how it changed his impression of the royal.

"That was just one interaction with him, but I think when you're in a pub with someone and you're both on the p***ed side, you get to see that person, and I kind of think whatever is being said about him in the press - and I don't know a thing about him - but just seeing him in that situation for an hour of two, I thought actually, he's alright."

You can now listen to the full episode of Restless Natives with Paddy McGuinness on Global Player now.

