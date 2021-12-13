Paul Hollywood moonlighting as a pizza chef at his girlfriend's pub

Paul Hollywood has been working at his girlfriend's pub. Picture: Paul Hollywood/Instagram/Alamy

By Heart reporter

Paul Hollywood has taken on an extra job at the country pub in Kent.

Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood has taken on a new job as a pizza chef at his girlfriend Melissa Spalding's country pub.

The celeb baker, 55, who began dating Melissa, 37, in 2019, is moonlighting at The Chequers Inn while taking a break from filming GBBO, reports The Sun.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Paul is helping Melissa's brother Scott in the kitchen.

The post read: "Delicious authentic Italian pizzas cooked fresh to order!! Our chefs for the night will be Scott Spalding and Paul Hollywood."

Paul has taken on a job as a pizza chef at his girlfriend's pub. Picture: Instagram/Paul Hollywood

A source told The Sun: "While most landladies might have to shell out for a star chef, Melissa can just call her boyfriend. She and her parents hope he will get some business through the door."

According to the report, Paul even has a pizza named after him, which costs £13 and comes with toppings including tomato, mozzarella, prosciutto, Parmesan and cream.

Paul and Melissa are thought to be living together in his Kent countryside home.

Paul and Melissa have reportedly been dating since 2019. Picture: Alamy

They got together after Paul Split from Summer Monteys-Fullam in 2019. It is thought that they met at the pub Paul regularly drinks at, and friends previously told the Daily Mail that they are 'madly in love'.

A friend said: "Paul and Melissa spent a lot of time together in lockdown.

"They bubbled up together and stayed at his house. Now she is there for good. They are delightfully happy, though it must be a bit strange given it was bought for Summer."