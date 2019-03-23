Peter Andre hints at plans for third baby with wife Emily MacDonagh

Together For Short Lives 'Nutcracker Ball' - London. Picture: Getty

The 46-year-old singer said the couple have been chatting “over and over” about adding to their brood

Peter Andre has opened up about plans to grow his family, revealing that he and wife Emily MacDonagh have been chatting “over and over” about whether or not to try for a third baby this year.

The 46-year-old and his GP wife already have two children, Amelia, 5, and Theo, 2, but are considering trying for another child, revealed the pop star.

Speaking to the MailOnline about his future plans, Pete, who last year revealed he wanted six children, said: "It's so funny because we've had this chat over and over again now.

"We can't decide. In the next year we will know. We will know if we're gonna go for it or not."

Pete is also father to Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, from his previous marriage to Katie Price.

The Mysterious Girl singer, who has been with 29-year-old Emily for almost seven years, spoke about how his youngest son Theo is currently “testing boundaries” now that he's a fully-fledged toddler.

He said: "Theo's just hit the terrible twos.

"He's still adorable... It's cute. It's like they wanna test you out."

The pop star also opened up about his beloved wife, who recently came under fire for endorsing 'chickenpox parties', admitting that he still thinks she’s a “10 out of 10” and “stunning in every way”.

“It just so happens that she's also very kind and very smart as well," gushed Pete.