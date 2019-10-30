Peter Andre ‘worried’ after scammer impersonated Junior, 14, and asked for inappropriate photos

Peter Andre has opened up about his fears for son Junior. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Peter Andre has spoken out about someone stealing his son Junior’s identity on Snapchat.

While popstar Peter Andre might be used to dealing with social media trolls, now he’s opened up about fearing for his children’s safety online.

Last week it was revealed that 14-year-old Junior had been impersonated by a scammer on Snapchat who was asking people to send them inappropriate pictures.

And now dad-of-four Peter - who shares the teenager with Katie Price - revealed that he found the incident 'very worrying' but is 'proud' of the way his son reacted.

Writing in his New! magazine column, the 46-year-old said: "I found it very worrying that someone set up an Instagram account posing as Junior and asked people to send inappropriate pictures, but I’m so proud of the way my son handled it."

Read More: Peter Andre defends himself over role in musical Thriller following Michael Jackson's sex abuse allegations

Opening up about his own experiences and those of his wife Emily, 30, he continued: "I’m no stranger to having people pose as me online – it’s happened so many times.

“And there are about 12 accounts pretending to be Emily, who hasn’t been on social media in seven years!"

Read More: Peter Andre reveals natural curls after admitting he was bullied for his hair at school

Peter also shares Princess, 12, with reality star Katie, while he is dad to Amelia, five and Theo, two, who he shares with Emily.

This comes after Junior warned his 134,000 Instagram followers of his Snapchat impersonator.

He wrote at the time: ”I have had ppl ask me if this is me. This is not me. This person is tryna claim it's me.

"If u r one of the ppl who have added this disgusting person then block n report him or she. Acc disgusted whoever this is.”

"Reason I'm so disgusted is cuz they r tryna get u to send inappropriate pictures. N also sending them back claiming to be me.

The teen added: "Block n report them now if u r one of the ppl to have added them.

"Ppl R saying they r jusss gon make a new account. Unless u know me in person or I have Dmd u on Insta it is not me!"

Pete previously opened up about not allowing his kids to go on social media, admitting on 2016: "I don't let Princess or Junior go on social media or things like that yet. I am very strict, I don't allow it in the house at all."