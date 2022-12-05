Peter Kay breaks down in tears during first stand-up tour in 12 years

5 December 2022, 10:22 | Updated: 5 December 2022, 12:15

Peter Kay is back doing stand up
Peter Kay is back doing stand up. Picture: Triangle News
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Comic Peter Kay got a standing ovation at the start of his comeback gig in Manchester over the weekend.

Peter Kay was left in tears over the weekend after walking on stage to a standing ovation.

The comedian hasn’t performed a stand up gig since all the way back in 2010 due to personal reasons.

But fans were delighted with his comeback on Friday night as Peter received an incredible reception at the Manchester AO Arena.

The 49-year-old quickly became overwhelmed as the audience continued to cheer and chanted his name for several minutes.

Peter Kay broke into tears during his stand up gig
Peter Kay broke into tears during his stand up gig. Picture: Triangle News
Peter Kay getting emotional during his comeback tour
Peter Kay getting emotional during his comeback tour. Picture: Triangle News

Peter could be seen leaning against a stool before dabbing his eyes and standing up.

He reportedly asked the crowd: "Oh Jesus look at me, I mean what's that all about... how am I supposed to do bloody comedy now?

"I can't believe I cried, where did it come from, all that emotion?"

Fans have been praising the show on social media, with one person Tweeting: "Peter Kay tonight, was actually nervous for him thinking he might not be as good as he used to be.

"Ten mins in I can't see or hear for laughing, man's a genius."

Someone else wrote: "Feel privileged to have seen @peterkay_co_uk tonight. What a comeback from the greatest comedian of all time. Legend."

"Peter Kay has still got it. Smashed it tonight, proper funny,” said someone else.

The star cancelled his last tour in December 2017 due to "unforeseen family circumstances" and has only done a handful of public appearances since.

Over the next few months, the comedian is set to travel across the country to stadiums in Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds, Sheffield, Belfast, Newcastle, Birmingham, Dublin, Glasgow, Cardiff and Nottingham.

With the tickets selling out in a matter of hours, the comedian added a number of extra dates following.

The also includes a monthly residency at London's O2 arena set to run at least until February 2025.

