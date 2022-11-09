Peter Kay makes history as he announces monthly residency

Peter Kay has announced a residency at the O2. Picture: Getty Images/Twitter

By Naomi Bartram

Peter Kay has revealed he will be performing at the O2 in London every month until November 2023.

Peter Kay fans rejoice because the comedian has announced he’s doing a monthly residency at the O2 as part of his huge comeback tour.

The 49-year-old is the first artist ever to do a monthly residency at the London arena.

Peter will be performing every month for a whole year, with his first date being Friday 16th December.

He will then do shows on 21st January, 18th February, 22nd March and 22nd April, with it running each month until Saturday 18th November 2023.

Peter Kay has announced a residency. Picture: Alamy

Opening up about touring for the first time in 12 years, Peter said: "Audiences in London have always been amongst the best in Britain, plus I think seeing the show could be part of a nice weekend away treat.

"It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now”

Tickets will start at £35, which is the same price they were back in 2010 to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

"I'm doing this tour and literally two weeks after all the gas prices went up and petrol. I thought you've got to do something. I said why don't we do them at the same price,” he said.

"You've got to meet people halfway. It's why people need a laugh. That's why I was on the news. It's something happy for once. Not doom and gloom."

Peter Kay is touring for the first time in 12 years. Picture: Alamy

Peter Kay tour 2023 dates:

Fri 02 December 2022 Manchester AO Arena

Sat 03 December 2022 Manchester AO Arena

Sat 17 December 2022 Birmingham Utilita Arena

Fri 06 January 2023 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Sat 07 January 2023 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Fri 20 January 2023 Leeds First Direct Arena

Fri 17 February 2023 Sheffield Utilita Arena

Thu 23 February 2023 Belfast SSE Arena

Fri 24 February 2023 Belfast SSE Arena

Thu 09 March 2023 Newcastle Utilita Arena

Fri 10 March 2023 Newcastle Utilita Arena

Thu 23 March 2023 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Thu 06 April 2023 Dublin 3Arena

Fri 07 April 2023 Dublin 3Arena

Fri 05 May 2023 Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sat 06 May 2023 Glasgow OVO Hydro

Fri 19 May 2023 Leeds First Direct Arena

Fri 16 June 2023 Cardiff International Arena

Sat 17 June 2023 Cardiff International Arena

Fri 14 July 2023 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sat 15 July 2023 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Fri 11 August 2023 Sheffield Utilita Arena

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Saturday, November 12, at 10am.

Prices start at £35 (Not including fees) and rise to £135 for the Best Seat Package.

Tickets may also be bought for Peter Kay’s nationwide tour via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

