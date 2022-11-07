Peter Kay tour 2023: Venues, dates and tickets revealed

How to get Peter Kay tour 2023 tickets: The comedian's website crashed after he announced his first stand up shows in 12 years.

Peter Kay has brought the internet to a stand still after he announced his return to stand-up.

The comedian hasn’t fronted a stand up show since he cancelled his 2017 tour due to "unforeseen family circumstances".

Revealing his return to the stage, Peter also posted a hilarious clip of him moving a rug while discussing the upcoming tour.

The 49-year-old added: "It's good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy."

Peter Kay hasn't fronted a stand up show since 2012. Picture: Alamy

His comeback was announced during an advert break in the series launch of ITV's I'm A Celebrity and sent fans into meltdown.

So much so, that the website to buy tickets actually crashed just minutes after the news was revealed.

"These will fly out quicker than Glastonbury tickets," wrote one person on Twitter, while another said: "Your websites crashed already [laughing emoji] welcome back."

A third added: "Best news ever! Welcome back!,” while a fourth said: “This is AMAZING news . . . So happy.”

Here’s all the details you need to know:

Peter Kay had to cancel his tour back in 2012. Picture: Getty Images

Peter Kay tour 2023 dates:

Fri 02 December 2022 Manchester AO Arena

Sat 03 December 2022 Manchester AO Arena

Sat 17 December 2022 Birmingham Utilita Arena

Fri 06 January 2023 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Sat 07 January 2023 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Fri 20 January 2023 Leeds First Direct Arena

Fri 17 February 2023 Sheffield Utilita Arena

Thu 23 February 2023 Belfast SSE Arena

Fri 24 February 2023 Belfast SSE Arena

Thu 09 March 2023 Newcastle Utilita Arena

Fri 10 March 2023 Newcastle Utilita Arena

Thu 23 March 2023 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Thu 06 April 2023 Dublin 3Arena

Fri 07 April 2023 Dublin 3Arena

Fri 05 May 2023 Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sat 06 May 2023 Glasgow OVO Hydro

Fri 19 May 2023 Leeds First Direct Arena

Fri 16 June 2023 Cardiff International Arena

Sat 17 June 2023 Cardiff International Arena

Fri 14 July 2023 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sat 15 July 2023 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Fri 11 August 2023 Sheffield Utilita Arena

Peter Kay is back for the first time in 12 years. Picture: Alamy

How to get Peter Kay priority tickets:

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Saturday, November 12, at 10am.

Prices will start at £35 (Not including fees) and could rise to £135 for the Best Seat Package.

Tickets may also be bought for Peter Kay’s nationwide tour via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

All prices include admin fee and there will also be a handling fee of £2.50 will be added to each order.

