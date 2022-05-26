Peter Kay 'to embark on huge comeback tour' next year

Peter Kay is reportedly doing a UK tour next week. Picture: Getty

Peter Kay has announced a huge tour for 2022 - which comes five years after cancelling a number of live gigs due to 'unforeseen family circumstances'.

Peter Kay is reportedly set to embark on a huge UK-wide arena tour next year.

The Sun reports that the comedian, 48, has put together a new stage show that he will perform next year in a number of top venues.

The tour, which will take place at places like the London O2 Arena and Manchester AO Arena, will be the first time in 14 years that Peter has performed a live stage show.

A source told the publication: "He has lined up huge venues across the country including in Manchester, London and Birmingham and is hoping to announce it in September.

The comedian announced that he'd be taking a break from touring back in 2017. Picture: Getty

"Peter has not performed a live stand-up set on a big stage in well over a decade now but he could not be more ready to get back out there."

Back in 2017, Peter cancelled his upcoming 100-gig tour due to 'unforeseen family circumstances'.

Posting a statement to Twitter, he wrote: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances I deeply regret I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

This will be Peter's first gig in 14 years. Picture: Getty

"My sincerest apologies.

"This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my ­family must always come first."