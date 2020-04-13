Phillip Schofield 'heartbroken' after beloved This Morning guest dies of coronavirus

Phillip sent his condolences to John's family on Twitter. Picture: ITV

Just weeks after charming the nation live on TV, the charming pensioner sadly passed away from the deadly disease.

Phillip Schofield was left heartbroken when he discovered one of This Morning's beloved guests had died from coronavirus.

Charming pensioner, John, who appeared on the ITV show just a few short weeks ago, sadly passed away after testing positive for the deadly disease, prompting the telly star to share his condolences on Twitter.

The 58-year-old was informed of the sad news on Saturday when someone tweeted: "@thismorning @Schofe @hollywills It’s with great sadness that John from Dearnlea Nursing Home has sadly passed away after testing positive for Covid-19.

"Please join our village in playing the song he sang on This Morning “Penny Arcade” at 7pm on Saturday.

"His family wanted to say thank you for making his dreams come true to sing on TV."

Read more: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics as hero milkman gets told off by grumpy customer

This is heartbreaking. Holy and I have a week off next week. We will pay John a proper tribute when we are back. Our love to all his family and friends 😢 https://t.co/INHVKo7Pw7 — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) April 11, 2020

To which the popular TV presenter replied: "This is heartbreaking. Holly and I have a week off next week.

"We will pay John a proper tribute when we are back. Our love to all his family and friends."

The cheeky OAP won the nation heart's when he appeared on the show last month as part of a live chat with the Dearnlea Nursing Home in Rotherham.

Impressing hosts Holly and Phil with his rendition of Roy Orbison's 'Penny Arcade', John made quite an impression during his few moments of fame.

He danced on camera, displaying his moves to the millions of viewers watching at home, and left everyone in stitches when he held up a sign that read 'coronavirus can do one'.

Following his dazzling performance, Holly joked: "If you're going to be on lockdown, you want to be on lockdown with John."

Read more: Phillip Schofield sparks concern as he suffers huge coughing fit on This Morning

John won the hearts of the nation when he appeared on This Morning. Picture: ITV

The news comes after Holly and Phil revealed their personal fears for family and friends who weren't sure if their symptoms were serious enough to seek hospital treatment.

Holly said: "Friends that I know have said that when you become ill, the thing you don't realise is that you suddenly have this fear that you're going to deteriorate and that it's going to get worse and you're sort of waiting for that moment when you either sort of call an ambulance or you need to go into hospital.

"When is that moment? When do you know when you need hospital treatment?"

Read more: Will This Morning be cancelled because of coronavirus? ITV bosses take extreme measures to protect Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

The telly host was saddened by the news. Picture: ITV

Dr Ron Daniels, who appeared as a medical expert on the show, explained that people should listen to their own bodies and seek advice if they are struggling to complete basic tasks.

During the conversation, Phillip also revealed that one of his best friends had been suffering from COVID-19, and still felt poorly.

He said: "One of my best friends - he's had it and had it quite bad and he is obviously compos mentis but coughing quite badly, feeling like he'd been run over by a truck. Bones aching, that sort of thing."