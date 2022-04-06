Josie Gibson reveals Phillip Schofield is different from This Morning persona

By Heart reporter

This Morning’s Josie Gibson has said there’s ‘another side’ to Phillip Schofield viewers don’t see.

Josie Gibson has opened up about her friendship with Phillip Schofield.

While Phil, 60, usually presents This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby, Josie has previously fronted the show alongside him.

And now Josie, 37, has called her co-star ‘gentle, caring and funny’ behind his presenting persona.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: "So Phil, he is really funny. And we often see ‘presenter Phil’ and sometimes I wish people would see more of ‘the Phil’ because he’s hilarious! He’s also very gentle and he’s really caring.

Phillip Schofield and Josie Gibson presented This Morning together last month. Picture: ITV

She continued: "When I had an ear infection, he was always checking up on me asking if I was alright - he’s just lovely."

Josie also praised Holly, 40, calling her ‘effortless’.

“Holly Willoughby, oh my goodness, what an amazing broadcaster she is,” she said.

“She is just effortless. I was in awe of her.

"But she is a real girls’ girl - and so is Alison Hammond - and they’ve both helped me. We all encourage and push each other to do well. But I love Holly, she’s got a very good energy … and funnily enough, me, Holly and Alison are all Aquarius women!"

Josie Gibson has praised Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. Picture: Instagram

Josie fronted This Morning alongside Phil last month when Holly fell ill with coronavirus, and previously presented with Phil in November.

At the time, Josie shared a message, calling him her ‘rock’ and praising him for helping her through ‘mistakes’.

She said on Instagram: “What a surreal week it’s been!!!! Three days of presenting one of the biggest daytime TV shows of all time [This Morning].

“I’ve got to give it up for this hero [Phillip] you have been my rock this week.

“Not only have you presented the show but you’ve had to teach me along the way.

“Sorry for all the slip-ups, you and [Holly Willoughby] and all the other presenters make it look effortlessly easy.”

She added: “You have made me laugh so much especially in the make-up room.

“Thank you for being there for me, thank you for being so gentle, warm and kind and thank you for being so bloody hilarious! Love you Schofe, what a legend!”