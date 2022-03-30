Gino D'Acampo reveals he's taking a break from This Morning and returning to Italy

30 March 2022, 12:59 | Updated: 30 March 2022, 13:04

Celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo has opened up about his decision to return to Italy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gino D'Acampo has announced that he will be leaving This Morning and returning to Italy.

The celebrity chef, 45, told a shocked Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that he won't be returning to the show until Autumn at the earliest.

He said: “I was just walking around because I am a little bit sad today because I am going to go to Italy very soon, so this is my last This Morning, until probably autumn or winter.”

Phil then joked: “Thanks god for that”.

Gino added: “Unless you two are going to come to the island of Sardinia and do something live there.

Gino made the announcement on today's This Morning
Gino made the announcement on today's This Morning. Picture: ITV

“Do not panic, because I have so many beautiful things for you.”

Gino has been a regular chef on This Morning since his first appearance in 2009.

He previously revealed that he takes a six-month break from work each year.

"I've been having six months off for the last eight to ten years. I am a great believer that you need to have balance in life," he said.

Gino will be returning to Italy
Gino will be returning to Italy. Picture: ITV

"If I work for six months, then I want to have a holiday for six months because my life cannot always be about work."

He continued: "I admire and respect people who have a lot of time for work. I have a lot of friends that do that but it's not me.

"I think there are so many beautiful things in life that you can do that have got nothing to do with work and if one has the chance, then you should take it."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Bridgerton season two features less sex scenes that the first series

The surprising reason why Bridgerton fans prefer season two to season one
Here's why Aljaž Škorjanec is leaving Strictly Come Dancing

Why Aljaž Škorjanec leaving Strictly Come Dancing after nine years
Susanna and Richard discussed the Will Smith slap on this morning's Good Morning Britain

Susanna Reid condemns Will Smith as she clashes with Richard Madeley over Oscars controversy
Holly Willoughby is wearing a denim outfit from French Connection

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her denim skirt and matching blouse

Celebrities

Olivia Frazer says her behaviour on MAFS was 'disgusting'

Married At First Sight Australia's Olivia Frazer says her behaviour on the show was 'disgusting'

Trending on Heart

Plans for UK DIsneyland have been shelved

Plans for £3.5 billion 'UK Disneyland' withdrawn

Lifestyle

Concert for Ukraine took place on Tuesday night

All the highlights from backstage at Concert for Ukraine

Events

Ed Sheeran will perform at tonight's Concert for Ukraine

Ed Sheeran reveals he was 'nervous' ahead of first ever performance of Bam Bam at Concert for Ukraine

Events

Paloma Faith is one of the artists performing at tonight's Concert for Ukraine

Paloma Faith opens up about her decision to get involved in Concert for Ukraine

Events

Emeli said that 'music unites us' ahead of her performance this evening

Emeli Sandé says 'music unites us' as she performs at Concert for Ukraine

Events

Many people have been left shocked by the incredible hack (stock image)

Cleaning fans amazed by little-known washing machine drawer hack

Lifestyle

Woman makes supermarket flowers look like expensive luxury bouquet with simple tape hack

Woman makes supermarket flowers look like luxury bouquet with simple tape hack

Lifestyle

Googlebox couple Giles and Mary

Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, how old are they and why do they call each other nutty?
Her new kitchen looks incredible

Woman saves £6,000 by doing up her kitchen herself for just £100

Lifestyle

Daniel and Carolina are still together after MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia’s Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes are STILL together after ‘affair’
Giovanna Fletcher has appeared on Heart's No Filter

Giovanna Fletcher says she finally respects her body after having children

Celebrities

Gordon Ramsay said the pandemic has ‘wiped the arrogance’ from the restaurant industry

Gordon Ramsay says he's glad coronavirus pandemic 'got rid' of bad restaurants

Celebrities

Sue Radford has been stocking up on Disney accessories

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford stocks up on Disney buys ahead of trip to Florida

Celebrities

Who plays Anthony in Bridgerton?

Who is Jonathan Bailey? Bridgerton star's age, partner and other TV work

Celebrities

Joan Kempson played Edna Miller in Coronation Street

Who played Edna Miller in Coronation Street and where is she now?