Gino D'Acampo reveals he's taking a break from This Morning and returning to Italy

Celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo has opened up about his decision to return to Italy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gino D'Acampo has announced that he will be leaving This Morning and returning to Italy.

The celebrity chef, 45, told a shocked Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that he won't be returning to the show until Autumn at the earliest.

He said: “I was just walking around because I am a little bit sad today because I am going to go to Italy very soon, so this is my last This Morning, until probably autumn or winter.”

Phil then joked: “Thanks god for that”.

Gino added: “Unless you two are going to come to the island of Sardinia and do something live there.

Gino made the announcement on today's This Morning. Picture: ITV

“Do not panic, because I have so many beautiful things for you.”

Gino has been a regular chef on This Morning since his first appearance in 2009.

He previously revealed that he takes a six-month break from work each year.

"I've been having six months off for the last eight to ten years. I am a great believer that you need to have balance in life," he said.

Gino will be returning to Italy. Picture: ITV

"If I work for six months, then I want to have a holiday for six months because my life cannot always be about work."

He continued: "I admire and respect people who have a lot of time for work. I have a lot of friends that do that but it's not me.

"I think there are so many beautiful things in life that you can do that have got nothing to do with work and if one has the chance, then you should take it."