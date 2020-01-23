Exclusive

Maura Higgins brands Phillip Schofield bullying rumours as 'utter rubbish'

23 January 2020, 12:10

Ex-Love Islander Maura has worked with Schofield on This Morning and Dancing on Ice.

Maura Higgins has given her option on Phillip Schofield's bullying scandal and has defended the ITV presenter, calling him "adorable".

The 29-year-old reality TV star is currently competing on Dancing on Ice, which is presented by Schofield, 57, and Holly Willoughby, 38, and she has previously worked with them on This Morning.

READ MORE: Maura Higgins reveals celebs have a say in their skating songs on Dancing on Ice

The star spoke to Heart about Dancing on Ice
The star spoke to Heart about Dancing on Ice. Picture: Heart

Maura spoke exclusively to Heart.co.uk about her time on the skating show, and revealed her thoughts on the Phillip scandal, after the presenter has had an official complain made against him by fellow ITV host, Ruth Langsford.

Eight other ITV presenters spoke to The Sun about the "toxic" environment on This Morning which is down to his behaviour.

Ruth's complaint followed an incident last April which saw Phillip rudely interrupt her while she was introducing a preview of Loose Women during an episode of This Morning.

Ruth has made a formal complaint about Schofield
Ruth has made a formal complaint about Schofield. Picture: ITV

Rumours also surfaced in late 2019 that Phil had fallen out with co-host Holly.

We asked Maura what it's like working with Holly and Phil, as she's previously worked with them when she had a segment of her own on This Morning, and she said: "They're just so sweet, they’re adorable, they’re so nice."

And when asked about her whole opinion about the bullying claims, Maura said that she'd never witnessed such a thing.

Maura's currently competing on Dancing on Ice and spends a significant amount of time with the star
Maura's currently competing on Dancing on Ice and spends a significant amount of time with the star. Picture: ITv

The star said: "I’ve never seen that, they get on like a house on fire both on camera and off camera.

"I think that's complete rubbish, don't believe everything you read!"

So it seems like Maura is very much team Phillip, we wonder what Ruth thinks of that...

