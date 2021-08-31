Who plays Detective Roshan Amir in Clickbait?

Phoenix Raei is the actor who plays Detective Roshan Amir in Clickbait - find out his age, Instagram, and other TV work.

If you haven't binged every single episode already, you can bet that Clickbait is about to become your newest Netflix obsession.

The thriller series tells the story of a family man named Nick (Adrian Grenier), who mysteriously disappears and ends up in a viral video holding a sign saying: “I abuse women. At five million views, I die.”

His sister Pia (Zoe Kazan) and wife Sophie (Betty Gabriel) rush to save him - but quickly find out he may not be the man they thought he was...

One of the central characters is Detective Roshan Amir, who acts as the family liaison while working on the case.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor who plays him...

Phoenix Raei plays the detective in Clickbait. Picture: Netflix

Who is Phoenix Raei?

Phoenix, 35, is an Australian actor, writer and director.

He was born in Shiraz, and moved to Perth, Australia as a child.

What else has Phoenix Raei been in?

Phoenix starred alongside Cate Blanchett in 2020 drama Stateless, playing Javad. He was also a series regular in ABC's The Heights (2019), playing Ash.

He also had roles in films Kriv Stenders' Australia Day (2017) and Below (2019).

Is Phoenix Raei on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @phoenixraei.

He recently posted about Clickbait on Instagram, writing: "I can guarantee you’re not gonna guess who did it!"

Does Phoenix Raei have a wife or girlfriend?

Phoenix recently announced that he had got engaged to his girlfriend Kate Lister, posting a gorgeous photo of the two of them captioned: "The knee was bent. 😎".

She recently paid tribute to her fiancé following the release of Clickbait, writing: "Proud is an understatement! I’ve watched my best friend grow over the past 5.5 years as an Actor and Person, what pure joy that has been. He moves through life with grace and kindness. My fiancé is one special, talented and Sexy 😝 human. Shine my love!"