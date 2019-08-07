What plastic surgery has Lauren Goodger had and what did the Celebs Go Dating star look like before?

What plastic surgery has Lauren Goodger had and what did the Celebs Go Dating star look like before? Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The former TOWIE star is on this season's Celebs Go Dating.

Lauren Goodger is no stranger to a bit of filler, let's be honest.

But what surgery has the curvy Celebs Go Dating star had done to her face and body, and what did she look like before?

READ MORE: Lauren Goodger and Lee Ryan spark romance rumours on Celebs Go Dating

What fillers has Lauren Goodger had done?

Lauren has always been open about her love of cosmetic procedures, and has had a fair few things done to her face.

The 32-year-old has had lip, jawline and cheek fillers and Dr Esho, practitioner to the stars has confirmed she's had them done, having previously treated Lauren, although he states he reversed the lip work Lauren had done and dissolved her fillers in 2016.

However, she's since had them re-done a few times.

According to Dr Esho, Lauren has also had botox done a few times in various areas.

Lauren pictured after Dr Esho dissolved her fillers in 2016, sporting a more natural look. Picture: Instagram

The curvy brunette has had a few plastic surgery ops. Picture: Instagram

What plastic surgery has she had done?

As well having the facial procedures, Lauren has had a Brazilian bum lift (BBL), which involved liposuction from the belly/back and any problem areas, purifying the fat and re-injecting into the bum, thighs and hips to create a perfect hourglass shape.

She has also had a nose job (rhinoplasty) done as well as a boob job to take her up a few cup sizes.

The Essex gal is always posing in skimpy outfits and showing of the results of her surgeries on her Instagram.

Lauren back in 2010 sporting a more natural face. Picture: Getty

What did Lauren look like before?

Back at the start of her TOWIE days, Lauren sported a more natural look when it came to fillers.

Although she did love the fake tan and extensions, she seemed to not have any filler in her face back in 2010.