Rebekah Vardy praised for ‘honest’ photo of her post-baby body four months after giving birth

30 April 2020, 11:06 | Updated: 30 April 2020, 11:15

Rebekah Vardy has been praised for her latest photo
Rebekah Vardy has been praised for her latest photo. Picture: Instagram

Mum-of-five Rebekah Vardy has told her fans to 'love their bodies' in this new Instagram post.

After giving birth just four months ago, Rebekah Vardy has been praised for encouraging fans to be proud of their bodies.

The star welcomed Olivia Grace to the world with her husband Jamie in December last year, and has been sharing adorable photos of the tot ever since.

And taking to Instagram with another photo this week, the 38-year-old can be seen sitting on the floor in a crop top and jogging bottoms.

She candidly wrote: “I’ve seen a lot of pics of people’s amazing abs in lockdown so thought I’d share my cute little (FL)abs with you as well."

Before adding the hashtags: “#keepitreal #nofilter #loveyourbody.”

And Rebekah’s followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “I think you look great, life is too short to worry about what people think of you. Your family love you the way you are, and that's all that matters in this world. X”

Read More: Rebekah Vardy breaks down as she opens up about Coleen Rooney row in first TV interview

Another said: "Great post. 💗💖💗 You’re a beauty inside and out 💗💖💗”

A third added: “Perfect’ comes in various shapes and sizes ,” while a fourth agreed: “You look happy and healthy and you have just had a baby!! 👌🏻😍”

As well as her new baby, Rebekah is mum to two more children with footballer Jamie, Sofia, four, and Finley, two.

She also has a daughter Meghan, 13, and a son Taylor, nine, from a previous relationship, while Jamie has a daughter named Ella, with his ex-girlfriend Emma Daggett.

The family has been isolating together in their Lancashire mansion during the coronavirus pandemic.

And giving a peek into how they're spending lockdown, I’m A Celeb star Rebekah shared a photo of Jamie cradling their baby daughter Olivia.

Branding her husband the 'Best Daddy In The World', he can be seen doting over his daughter alongside their pet pooch.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Rebekah had anonymously donated £10,000 to the charity campaign Scrubs for Leicester which aims to provide local medics battling COVID-19.

Now Read: Coleen Rooney breaks silence following Rebekah Vardy's teary Loose Women appearance

