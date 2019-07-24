Rihanna 'almost drops her phone' after seeing snap of child doppelgänger who looks EXACTLY like her

24 July 2019, 10:24

Rihanna can't believe how much this little girl looks like her!
Rihanna can't believe how much this little girl looks like her! Picture: Instagram / Getty

The pop superstar admits she can't believe her eyes after seeing a photo of her fresh-faced lookalike on social media

Rihanna has been left in complete shock after seeing a cute snap of a little girl who looks just like the Diamonds singer as a child.

The 31-year-old superstar admitted she was gobsmacked by their similarities and shared her disbelief with fans on social media by posting a picture of the youngster's face.

Tagging her mini-me's mum, Bria Kay, in the now super-popular post, she wrote: "Almost drop my phone. how?"

almost drop my phone. how?

And RiRi proved she wasn't the only one who was left in a spin over her doppelgänger as the star's celebrity pals took to Instagram to comment on their twin status.

Music legend Snoop Dogg joked: "When did you have a baby?" while rapper Fat Joe added, "Congrats she's beautiful".

"I thought this was you with the baby face app filter," admitted LA make-up artist Kandee Johnson.

Fans also went wild for the pretty little girl, with hundreds simply writing the word "doppelgänger" next to the photo.

One follower told the Work hitmaker: "Even got ya forehead and green eyes".

Another called for Ri's carbon copy to star in one of the pop star's upcoming music videos, while a third added: "She's gonna be famous now," next to a dancing emoji.

Rihanna, who launched her latest Savage x Fenty underwear drop in April this year, has been working hard on her much-loved beauty brand and clothing lines.

But the award-winning performer will be making a music comeback later this year after she confirmed her brand new album was on its way.

The latest record, which hasn't yet been named, will be her ninth and follows 2016's ANTI.

It's been affectionately named #R9 by RiRi fans and was reportedly almost finished in January when producer The Dream told US radio station Hot 97 her new album pretty much ready.

"She's cooking, she's about done," he said. "She's about done. Super close."

