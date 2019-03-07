Roxanne Pallett posts long Instagram statement addressing CBB controversy

Roxanne Pallett has thanked her fans for their support. Picture: Getty

Roxanne Pallett, who went into hiding following Ryan Thomas 'punch-gate', has thanked fans for their 'understanding and compassion'

Roxanne Pallett has broken her silence on the CBB controversy, posting a lengthy statement on Instagram thanking her fans for their 'understanding and compassion'.

Roxanne Pallett caused controversy last year after accusing Ryan Thomas of being violent with her on CBB. Picture: Channel 5

The former Emmerdale star, 36, disappeared from the public eye last year after falsely accusing Ryan Thomas of being violent with her while they were both contestants on Celebrity Big Brother.

She has since revealed that she considered taking her own life as a result of the backlash, and has now thanked her fans for helping her through her 'darkest days'.

Writing on her Instagram story, Roxanne said: “Thank you for all your message from over the last few months whilst I was taking some time away & getting some long overdue therapy for PTSD, Panic Disorder & Anxiety. Your support during my darkest days have meant more to me than you could possibly know.

“I felt so alone & unwelcome in this world that I prayed for God to take me away, but somehow I pushed through. And part of that was because I was shown love, understanding & compassion. When I had no fight left in me, others were fighting for me. The strength from a kind message, a reassuring smile or a hug in a supermarket were all part of the rescue which helped me take a step forward.

“As anyone who battles mental health knows, it’s a long road ahead. We are all human, we all make mistakes, we are all learning. Just trying to get through each day. I just wanted to say thank you. (sic)".

Her accusation caused uproar in the outside world, and Roxanne eventually walked from the house and Ryan ended up winning the show.

Roxanne was labelled 'manipulative', and a 'liar', and many of her former Emmerdale co-stars came forward with similar stories of what she had done to them.

Roxanne apologised twice on TV - once on The Jeremy Vine Show and once in an interview with Emma Willis - and she subsequently quit all her upcoming commitments, including her part of Cinderella in a pantomime.