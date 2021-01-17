What is Rufus Hound's net worth?

What is Rufus Hound's net worth? Picture: PA/ITV

Rufus Hound will perform on the first episode of Dancing On Ice this weekend - here's your need-to-know on him and his net worth.

The 2021 series of Dancing On Ice kicks off this weekend, with a fresh batch of celebrities donning their skates and competing to win the coveted trophy.

The first famous faces to compete this weekend are Denise Van Outen, Lady Leshurr, Rebekah Vardy, Jason Donovan, Joe-Warren Plant and Rufus Hound.

Rufus was originally going to perform for the first time next week, but stepped in after Graham Bell's partner suffered a freak accident during rehearsals.

Here's what we know about his net worth:

Rufus Hound is competing on the 2021 series of Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

What is Rufus Hound's net worth?

Not much is known about Rufus' exact net worth, but one report claims that it was 'between $1million and $5million' in 2020.

He has earned his fortune from his work as a comedian, actor and presenter, and has also appeared in shows like Celebrity Juice.



What has Rufus Hound said about Dancing On Ice?

The comedian, 41, revealed in an interview that is doing the show because he has "been unemployed for six months".

Speaking to The Sun, he said: "Seriously...I think the show will be really fun. And I don’t know anyone who has done the show who hasn’t had an amazing time doing it.

"It will be fun, it will be an interesting experience. Also, the longer you do it the more invested you are and the more part of the gang you feel if you get to turn up week after week.

"I wouldn’t have done this show for love nor money had it not been for the fact that the entire world stopped and everything I do to earn a living doesn’t exist.





Rufus Hound is a successful comedian. Picture: PA

"At the point that is true, if ITV ring me and say do you want to learn ice skating for 3 months and do a bunch of dances and be in people’s homes in the most miserable part of the year being part of a show that makes people happy and spreads joy, is something people watch as a family then my choices are I can do that or sit at home feeling massively depressed."

He added: "That doesn’t mean I’m not looking forward to it and it doesn’t mean I don’t want it to go well.

"I might be the one person in the mix who is like ‘no I am unemployed, I don’t want to do this, I am doing it because I have to try and find a way of earning money’ and then in week two when it starts going well or week four when I land a perfect score or whatever then the story may change – look at this dope who turned up saying this isn’t what I wanted to do and NOW look at him go with his jété and his spin!"