Ryan Thomas’ ex Tina O’Brien shares cryptic quote following Lucy Mecklenburgh’s pregnancy announcement

Tina O'Brien and Ryan Thomas have a daughter together, 10-year-old Scarlett. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Alice Dear

And fans think it’s directed at the couple revealing the news to Ryan and Tina’s daughter Scarlett in an Instagram video.

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas announced their pregnancy news earlier this week, a few months after announcing they are engaged to be married.

Following the announcement – which saw Lucy and Ryan holding up a baby grow in a sweet Instagram picture – the former soap actor shared a video on his social media revealing the news to his 10-year-old Scarlett.

READ MORE: Watch the sweet moment Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas announce to his daughter she is going to be a sister

In the footage, Scarlett breaks down in tears as she is presented with a ballon reading ‘You’re going to be a big sister!’, before hugging Lucy and her father.

Tina shared a cryptic quote which left fans questioning it's meaing. Picture: Getty

Ryan and Lucy announced their pregnancy news last week on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/ Lucy Mecklenburgh

Since then, Scarlett’s mother, Coronation Street’s Tina O’Brien – Ryan’s ex – shared a cryptic message on her own Instagram which many fans believe is directed as Lucy and Ryan.

The quote read: “Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar.”

Many fans put two and two together and speculated the quote was directed at the couple and the way they announced the baby news.

One fan commented on the post: “I personally thought that Scarlett should have been told without the filming phones in her face and without the Instagram audience. It’s man emotional, special moment.”

Ryan shared footage of him and Lucy telling Scarlett she is going to be a big sister. Picture: Instagram/Ryan Thomas

While fans jumped to conclusions, it appears Tina has since put everyone straight.

She has now deleted the previous quote, and has replaced it with a different one reading: “Don’t waste your time with explanations. People will hear what they want to hear.”

That’s that settled then.