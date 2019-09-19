What is sapiosexual, what has Mark Ronson said about it and who is his is girlfriend?

19 September 2019, 15:16

Mark Ronson came out as sapiosexual during his time on Good Morning Britain
Mark Ronson came out as sapiosexual during his time on Good Morning Britain. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Mark Ronson announced this week that he identifies as sapiosexual, but what does it mean?

Mark Ronson ‘came out’ as sapiosexual during an interview with Good Morning Britain today.

Talking to Ben Shepherd and Kate Garraway on the ITV show, Mark said: “I feel like I am identifying as sapiosexual”, following a debate earlier on the show.

READ MORE: Singer Sam Smith reveals he nearly had a sex change as he comes out as non-binary

But what does it mean to be sapiosexual, and what has the famous songwriter said about it?

Mark weighed into the debate they were having on the show
Mark weighed into the debate they were having on the show. Picture: ITV

What is sapiosexual?

To be sapiosexual means you find intelligence sexually attractive or arousing.

Many people who are sapiosexual find intelligence to be one of the most attractive features a person can have and something they actively look for in a partner.

Sapiosexual means you are sexually aroused by someone's intelligence
Sapiosexual means you are sexually aroused by someone's intelligence. Picture: PA

What has Mark Ronson said about being sapiosexual?

Mark Ronson’s revelation about being sapiosexual himself happened during an interview on Good Morning Britain.

The songwriter and DJ appeared on the show following a debate about sapiosexuality, and chimed in with his own admission.

He told the presenters: “Yeah I didn't know that there was a word for it.

“We were all arguing backstage in the dressing room with a couple of your producers, and yes I feel like I am identifying as sapiosexual.”

Ben then replied to Mark: “So you are coming out as sapiosexual. Out and proud on Good Morning Britain.”

Mark Ronson split from his wife in 2018
Mark Ronson split from his wife in 2018. Picture: PA

Does Mark Ronson have a girlfriend?

Mark is currently single.

Mark was married to Rebecca Schwartz until they split in 2018.

The couple wed in 2011 in the South of France after dating for two years.

Mark went on to date Rebecca Schwartz for sometime before they split earlier this year.

