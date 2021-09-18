Who is Sara Davies, what does the Strictly 2021 star do for a job, and who is her husband?

18 September 2021, 14:29

Your need-to-know on Sara Davies
Your need-to-know on Sara Davies. Picture: BBC

Sara is one of the contestants taking part of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 - find out all about her career and Dragons' Den role.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is finally on our screens, with a brand new bunch of celebs ready to don their dancing shoes and compete in one of the best talent shows on TV.

One of this year's cohort is Sara Davies, who is best known for being one of the Dragons on BBC One's Dragons' Den.

Speaking about the Strictly news, Sara said in a statement: "My Mam and Dad are going to be so excited. I’m really nervous because so far the producers keep asking me if I can dance, Truth be told – I haven’t got a clue! I’ve not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little. The business world has taught me that tenacity, drive and determination deliver results, I hope that I can bring that to the dance floor. And I’m excited to see the impact of all those hours of training on my mum tum!"

Here's your need-to-know on the businesswoman.

Sara will compete on the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing
Sara will compete on the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC

Who is Sara Davies? What's her age and background?

Sara, 37, is a businesswoman and entrepreneur, and television personality from Coundon, County Durham.

She joined Dragons' Den in 2019, becoming the youngest Dragon ever aged just 35.

Sara attended the University of York, and graduated with a first-class business degree in 2006. She has since gone on to make a huge name for herself in the business world.

What is Sara Davies' job?

She founder and owner of Crafter’s Companion, a crafter's supply company, which she started while at university.

As of of 2019, Crafter's Companion employs around 200 people and exports to more than 40 countries worldwide.

Sara Davies is one of the Dragons' Den Dragons
Sara Davies is one of the Dragons' Den Dragons. Picture: BBC

According to reports, the turnover of the company was a whopping £25 million in 2018.

Sara was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2016 New Year Honours for services to the economy.

Who is Sara Davies' husband?

Sara has been married to her husband Simon in September 2007. They have have two children, and live in Teeside.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Nina Wadia played Zainab Masood in EastEnders

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who did Nina Wadia play in EastEnders and why did she leave?

TV & Movies

Rhys Stephenson is competing in this year's Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Rhys Stephenson's age, career and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Corrie and Strictly star Katie McGlynn

Who is Katie McGlynn? Age, TV roles and boyfriend revealed

Nina Wadia is in the Strictly Come Dancing line up

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: How old is Nina Wadia and who is her husband?

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Strictly star AJ

Who is Strictly's AJ Odudu? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Your need-to-know on Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis

Who is Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis? Age, TV work and boyfriend revealed
Your need-to-know on Strictly's John Whaite

Who is Strictly's John Whaite, what does he do for a job, and does he have a partner?

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Strictly's Dan Walker

Who is Dan Walker, how tall is he, and what does the Strictly 2021 star do for a job?

TV & Movies

The iconic could are much-loved by fans of the TV show

Who are Welsh couple Dave and Shirley from Gogglebox and how old are they?

TV & Movies

How much do Gogglebox stars earn?

How much do the Gogglebox cast get paid? And how do you apply to be on the show?

TV & Movies

Sisters Izzi and Ellie on Gogglebox

Who are Gogglebox sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner, how old are they and what are their jobs?

TV & Movies

Sex Education's Aimee and Connor split up last year

Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood opens up about split from boyfriend and co-star Connor Swindells
Stephen and his husband Daniel on Gogglebox

Who are Stephen Webb and his husband Daniel from Gogglebox and how old are they?

TV & Movies

Who is the narrator of Gogglebox?

Who is the narrator of Gogglebox? All you need to know about Craig Cash

TV & Movies

The Walkers are the new family on Gogglebox

Who are Gogglebox's new family The Walkers?

TV & Movies