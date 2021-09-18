Who is Sara Davies, what does the Strictly 2021 star do for a job, and who is her husband?

Sara is one of the contestants taking part of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 - find out all about her career and Dragons' Den role.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is finally on our screens, with a brand new bunch of celebs ready to don their dancing shoes and compete in one of the best talent shows on TV.

One of this year's cohort is Sara Davies, who is best known for being one of the Dragons on BBC One's Dragons' Den.

Speaking about the Strictly news, Sara said in a statement: "My Mam and Dad are going to be so excited. I’m really nervous because so far the producers keep asking me if I can dance, Truth be told – I haven’t got a clue! I’ve not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little. The business world has taught me that tenacity, drive and determination deliver results, I hope that I can bring that to the dance floor. And I’m excited to see the impact of all those hours of training on my mum tum!"

Here's your need-to-know on the businesswoman.

Who is Sara Davies? What's her age and background?

Sara, 37, is a businesswoman and entrepreneur, and television personality from Coundon, County Durham.

She joined Dragons' Den in 2019, becoming the youngest Dragon ever aged just 35.

Sara attended the University of York, and graduated with a first-class business degree in 2006. She has since gone on to make a huge name for herself in the business world.

What is Sara Davies' job?

She founder and owner of Crafter’s Companion, a crafter's supply company, which she started while at university.

As of of 2019, Crafter's Companion employs around 200 people and exports to more than 40 countries worldwide.

According to reports, the turnover of the company was a whopping £25 million in 2018.

Sara was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2016 New Year Honours for services to the economy.

Who is Sara Davies' husband?

Sara has been married to her husband Simon in September 2007. They have have two children, and live in Teeside.