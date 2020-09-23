Who is Scarlett Moffat’s boyfriend? Celebrity Karaoke Club star’s dating history revealed

Scarlett Moffatt and her boyfriend Scott Dobinson. Picture: Instagram

Who is Scarlett Moffatt dating? And is she engaged? Here's what we know...

Scarlett Moffatt shot to fame when she appeared on Gogglebox with her family all the way back in 2014.

Flash forward six years and she was crowned Queen of the Jungle and will now be appearing on Celebrity Karaoke Club.

The reality TV star is also happily loved up with boyfriend Scott Dobinson, with the pair even moving in together last October.

But who is Scarlett’s boyfriend Scott? And who did she date before? Here’s what we know…

Who is Scarlett Moffatt’s boyfriend and how did they meet?

Scarlett has been in a relationship with policeman Scott for more than a year.

It has been reported that the pair met through a mutual friend and instantly hit it off, with a source previously telling The Sun: "Scott seems like a really stand-up guy. He could be good for her.

"And he's got a decent job being a police officer in Durham near where she lives."

Scarlett rarely talks about her romance, but she told Lorraine Kelly earlier this year: "I feel like I'm probably a bit quiet about it because it is going so well.

"I'm 30 this year, and I feel like some people panic into thinking life's a checklist and you've got to have got married and had kids by a certain age and it's not like that. It can be any age."

The pair moved into their first house before Christmas and even have a podcast together now.

In a sweet tribute to her boyfriend, Scarlett said last year: “To the man with the kindest eyes, heart & soul. Thank you for a year to remember. I keep getting asked is Scott the one, but I daren’t respond in fear that I jinx it.

“Thank you for making me laugh, for making me a better person & for working hard always as a police officer. I wish the police service and all of our emergency service workers got more credit you all bloody deserve it ❤️ #love #boyfriend”.

Who has Scarlett Moffatt previously dated?

Lee Wilkinson

Lee Wilkinson is a fitness model and personal trainer from County Durham.

He has an identical twin brother, Ryan, and once appeared on ITV’s Take Me Out.

Scarlett Moffatt's ex boyfriend appeared on Take Me Out. Picture: ITV

Scarlett had known Lee for more than 10 years when they got together around Christmas 2017.

The pair broke up in April 2018 after Scarlett accused him of cheating.

The pair later unfollowed each other on social media before Scarlett went on a Facebook rant about Lee’s alleged infidelity.

Luke Crodden

Luke Crodden is a 31-year-old hairdresser and dated Scarlett back in 2017.

Scarlett Moffatt and her ex boyfriend Luke Crodden on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

He also appeared on the eighth series of Gogglebox alongside his girlfriend and her parents Betty and Mark.

The former couple met in 2013 in York, but didn’t get together until 2016 after they met again in a Newcastle bar.

After a year of dating, they even announced they had moved in together but broke up in February 2017.

