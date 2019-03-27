Scarlett Moffatt says she is too good at dancing to do Strictly

Scarlett Moffatt spoke out about Strictly rumours. Picture: Heart

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: The Gogglebox favourite lifted the lid on rumours she will soon be taking to the dancefloor as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

Scarlett Moffatt has shot down rumours she’s joining Strictly - saying she’s too good to take part in the dancing show.

The 28-year-old visited Heart London Breakfast on Wednesday morning, where she spoke to Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin about the likelihood of her taking part in 2019’s Strictly Come Dancing.

She said: “I would love that, but I’m a qualified dance teacher so I feel like I’ve got a bit of an advantage.

“People don’t like it when people can already dance on that show. They want to see a journey.

“That’s the thing about TV, they want to see a journey.”

Jamie quipped: “To begin with, just be deliberately hopeless and as the series goes on, get better and better.

“Don’t tell anyone you’re a dance teacher, just keep that quiet.”

Scarlett, whose career skyrocketed after she appeared on Channel 4 series Gogglebox, had fans in a frenzy yesterday when she posted a picture of her aged 14 in a yellow ballroom outfit - and claimed the photo made her “miss Strictly”.

One fan eagerly asked: “Is this a hint you've been offered to do Strictly?”

Scarlett Moffatt had fans in a frenzy with a Strictly-themed Instagram post. Picture: Getty

Scarlett took part in scores of ballroom competitions as a youngster, so would definitely be able to nail the trickier routines if she was coaxed on to the show.

Until then, she has a new romance to focus on.

Last week she went ‘Instagram official’ with policeman Scott Dobinson.

She told Heart: “He’s really normal it’s good. I know that’s normally not a good way to describe someone, but I feel like for me, normal is a perfect description word.

“As he’s a policeman I don’t tell him certain stories. Sorry mam, I haven’t done anything illegal.

“I’ve known him years and years. Seen him driving round [in a policecar] a couple of times.”

Read more: Scarlett Moffatt relationship timeline revealed

Scarlett chatted to Lucy Horobin and Jamie Theakston on Her Breakfast. Picture: Heart

Last week a pal of the Northern lass told The Sun: "Scott seems like a really stand-up guy. He could be good for her.

The pair met through a mutual friend and hit it off straight away.

"And he’s got a decent job being a police officer in Durham near where she lives."

Last April Scarlett broke up with Lee Wilkinson, a fitness model and personal trainer, also from Durham.

Their split was messy, with Scarlett branding him a "cheating pathological liar”.