Boyzone's Shane Lynch splits from wife Sheena after they were 'at each other's throats' in lockdown

Shane has moved out of the family home. Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

Shane has moved out of the family home after 13 years of marriage.

Shane Lynch has announced that he and wife Sheena White have split after 13 years of marriage.

The Boyzone star said they had been 'at each other's throats' during lockdown, and that he had moved out of their family home where they live with their two daughters.

Read more: Veteran, 94, leaves Good Morning Britain viewers in tears after carer gifted cushion with late wife's picture on it

He told The Sun: "We have had difficult times and are going through difficult times right now in this isolation thing.

The couple got together in 2007. Picture: PA

"I’m not even in my family home right now because me and her were at each other’s throats.

"It wasn’t a good time or a good space."

Read more: Gogglebox's Jonathan Tapper 'left fighting for his life' after whole family catches coronavirus

Shane, who used to star in Coronation Street, said that their split could be attributed to him spending a lot of time away from the home on tour.

He added: "I’m usually on the road and for the first time I’ve spent three months in my house.

The pair had struggled to cope during isolation. Picture: PA

Shane and Sheena got married in Kent in 2007.

He previously opened up about his marriage struggles on Paul Danan’s Morning After podcast, saying: "I’m praying every day me and my wife sort out our things and I get back to my kids. I pray the longer me and my wife are apart at this moment, during these difficult times, it builds a strongness so when we get back together life will continue to be amazing in the next 15, 20, 30 years.

"But I don’t know God’s plan. Just because I love her and I love my children, does that mean there’s something new for me in life? I don’t know. I have to wait my time."

NOW READ:

Baby born during the coronavirus pandemic is named 'Sanitiser'