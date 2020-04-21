Veteran, 94, leaves Good Morning Britain viewers in tears after carer gifted cushion with late wife's picture on it

21 April 2020, 08:40 | Updated: 21 April 2020, 08:57

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kem Bembow, 94, could be seen hugging the cushion tight as he appeared on Good Morning Britain, telling viewers he and his late wife were 'made for each other'.

Good Morning Britain viewers were left in tears during Tuesday's show as 94-year-old veteran Ken Bembow and his carer Kia Tobin appeared on the show to talk about a video clip that had gone viral.

The video, which has now been viewed more than 4million times, showed Kia giving Ken a cushion with his late wife's face printed on it, nine months after she passed away.

Kia told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid she thought it was a good idea after she noticed Ken had been sleeping with a picture in a frame of his wife, Aida, since she passed away.

17-year-old Kia gifted Ken a cushion with his late wife's face on it
17-year-old Kia gifted Ken a cushion with his late wife's face on it. Picture: ITV

Appearing on the morning show, clutching the pillow close, Ken said: "It was so touching, it was lovely!".

He went on to explain that he and his wife never wanted to come to a nursing home, however, as soon as they arrived at the home in Preston, they loved it instantly.

Ken broke down while talking to Piers and Susanna, explaining to the presenting duo he had been married to Aida for over 70 years, and that they were "made for each other".

Ken broke down as he spoke about his late wife, Aida, who died nine months ago
Ken broke down as he spoke about his late wife, Aida, who died nine months ago. Picture: ITV

In an interview which was meant to last five minutes, but went on to last 20, Ken explained how he met his wife in Liverpool at a dance, as he said: "I can still see that post she was leaning against with her friends".

Speaking about the moment she gave Ken the gift, carer Kia said: "It was amazing. It was just so rewarding. It was something small that made him so happy."

Kia, who is only 17-years-old, has recently moved into the care home amid the coronavirus pandemic to help look after the residents.

Ken and Aida were married for 71 years after meeting at a dance in Liverpool
Ken and Aida were married for 71 years after meeting at a dance in Liverpool. Picture: ITV

Good Morning Britain viewers were left in tears watching the segment, with many taking to social media to share their admiration for both Ken and Kia.

One perso tweeted: "Watching @GMB & Ken Bembow, what an amazing man! Listening to his war stories & how he speaks about his wife, telling us how they met is just amazing. 71 years married. And now thanks to his amazing care home he can cuddle his wife once again."

Another added: "Crying right now what a lovely man and to his carer Kia well done you lovely girl Two hearts #GMB."

