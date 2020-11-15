What is Shane Richie's net worth? Find out how much the I'm A Celeb star earns

Shane Richie is taking part in I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Instagram/BBC

How much is Shane Richie worth? And what is he being paid for I'm A Celeb? Find out everything...

Shane Richie is part of the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line up this year after admitting he’s short on cash.

The former EastEnders star previously admitted he agreed to take part because the coronavirus pandemic has left him 'literally skint' after his work was cancelled.

But how much is Shane Richie worth? And how much did he earn at EastEnders? Here’s what we know…

What is Shane Richie’s net worth?

According to Net Worth Post, Shane Richie is said to be worth £150,000.

Shane Richie has played Alfie Moon since 2002. Picture: BBC

The 56-year-old has been on our TV screens for decades, but became a household name when he joined the cast of EastEnders as Alfie Moon.

He played the iconic role between 2002 and 2005, and then again from 2010 until 2016.

He also starred in the spin-off RTÉ Drama Redwater in 2017, before returning to EastEnders in 2018 for another stint until 2019.

The star has also presented a number of BBC game shows including Reflex, Win Your Wish List and Decimate.

Shane also released his own autobiography called ‘Rags to Richie : The Story So Far’ back in 2003.

He has recently been playing retired drag queen Hugo Battersby/ Loco Chanelle in the hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre.

Shane was also due to work in panto this year, but this has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Sun, the actor had expected to earn a whopping £100k for his work on stage, which has now been postponed until December 2021.

Opening up about financial situation, Shane recently said things had got so bad that he was even forced to borrow money from his family and friends to tide him over.

Explaining how he found out he got the gig, Shane said: “We got the call in January and I agreed to do it because it was the 20th one.

“My kids were old enough to travel to Australia and they wanted to meet Ant and Dec! We were all really excited.”

He continued: “We were going to fit it around my other work as I was going on tour, doing a TV series and panto — but that all got cancelled in March.

“And now I am literally skint. You save money for a rainy day but you don’t expect the rainy day to last six months.

Shane added: “Thankfully I’ve been able to borrow money from mates, my family and the bank and my wife is now very happy we can finally pay off the credit card!”

