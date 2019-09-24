This Morning’s Sharon Marshall announces engagement to partner Paul Fletcher live on-air

Sharon Marshall announced the news on This Morning. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were the first to congratulate the soap expert on her engagement news.

Sharon Marshall is engaged to her partner Paul Fletcher.

The soap expert, 48, announced the news on This Morning, as hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby congratulated the star.

Introducing the show, Phil said to Sharon: “Congratulations, by the way”, before she showed off her gorgeous engagement ring.

Holly added: “That is lovely news to start the morning with - well done you.”

Sharon Marshall looked delighted after sharing the news. Picture: ITV

The soap expert showed off her gorgeous engagement ring on the show. Picture: ITV

Following the announcement on This Morning, Sharon took to Twitter, sharing a picture of her with Paul and their daughter Betsy, writing: “So this weekend my Paul asked me to marry him. So happy to say yes."

Talking to Holly and Phil about the proposal, Sharon said: “He got down on one knee and Betsy gave me the box with the ring in it."

Sharon and Paul announced back in January 2018 they were pregnant, and later welcomed their daughter Betsy Fletcher on 10th July 2018.

While blissfully happy now, Sharon did not have an easy pregnancy last year, and at one point feared she would lose the baby after waking up in blood sin months into her pregnancy.

Sharon told Holly and Phil that Paul got down on one knee as their daughter Betsy gave her the ring. Picture: Twitter/ Sharon Marshall

Speaking of the horrific time, Sharon said: “When I saw the blood it put the fear of god into me.

"My blood pressure was massively high and I thought I was going to have to give birth months earlier than expected."

Holly and Philip congratulated Sharon as she showed them the diamond ring. Picture: ITV

Before welcoming Betsy, Sharon was fearful she could not have children after seven failed IVF attempts and suffering two miscarriages.

“Before she was born I was convinced something was going to go wrong”, Sharon said.

”Until Betsey was actually put in my arms and I heard her let out the most almighty yell, I always felt like someone was going to say it's all going to be taken away from me.

"I'd never allowed myself to go and buy something for the baby before I'd given birth. I wouldn't even let myself look at the baby clothes in a shop. I was terrified to jinx it."