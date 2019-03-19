Sophie Gradon: Inquest in to Love Island star's death postponed

Sophie Gradon died last year. Picture: Instagram/Sophie Gradon

By Alice Dear

Sophie Gradon’s inquest has been postponed at her family’s request.

The former Miss Great Britain died on June 20 2018, and at the time her death was not treated a suspicious.

Sophie’s family have always insisted the 32-year-old did not die from suicide, with the Daily Mail reporting that “other explanations are now being actively investigated by their [Sophie’s family’s] lawyers.”

An inquest in to the model's death was due to start on Thursday, but has now been postponed - at the family’s request and in agreement with the Northumberland coroner - so that investigations can continue into the star’s death.

According to the Mail, Sophie’s mother, Deborah, said: “There is nothing to support the suggestion that Sophie committed suicide. We are still working through things to find out exactly what happened that night but it would be wrong to talk about that now as we do not want to prejudice the inquest when it does go ahead.”

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “It remains a non-suspicious death and that hasn't changed since we first confirmed it. We have kept the family updated with any enquiries we carried out as we would with any sudden death.”