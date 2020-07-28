Has Sophie Turner given birth to hers and Joe Jonas' baby and what have they named her?

The couple have had a rather private pregnancy. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The stunning couple were expecting their first child together after they got married last May in Las Vegas.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have kept their pregnancy news under wraps throughout lockdown and it's recently been announced they are now parents!

Game of Thrones actress Sophie, 24, and Jonas Brothers singer Joe, 30, wed last year in a Vegas ceremony and tied the knot again in France, throwing a lavish celebration.

And now only a little over a year later the happy couple have welcomed their first child into the world.

Has Sophie Turner given birth?

Yes! On Wednesday, July 22nd, the happy couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, into the world.

In a statement to US publication People, the pair said: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby".

TMZ, who first broke the news have said that Sophie welcomed their daughter into the world in a Los Angeles hospital.

A source revealed to Entertainment tonight: "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition.

They added: "The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends."

Joe and Sophie pictured a few months ago. Picture: Getty

What is the name of Sophie and Joe's baby girl?

Joe and Sophie have named their daughter Willa.

Not much more is known about their baby and they haven't posted any updates or pictures on social media yet.

Back in June, a source revealed to People that they had purchased a new baby-proof home in LA.

The source said: "They are definitely preparing for the baby. She and Joe are both very happy."