Stacey Solomon says she'll give birth 'so soon' as she returns from social media break

Stacey Solomon is getting closer to her due date. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Polly Foreman

Stacey Solomon is expecting a baby girl in the next few days.

Stacey Solomon has shared an update on her pregnancy after taking a short break from social media.

Many fans had thought that the Loose Women presenter, 30, might have already given birth - but she confirmed that she's still pregnant by sharing a video of her walking around the stunning new nursery she built in their Essex home Pickle Cottage.

In the emotional video, Stacey said: "I'm so proud of everything I made in here.

"I love every last thing and obviously just the thought of sitting in that chair with our little girl so soon."

Stacey posted a stunning video of the new nursery. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey did up the nursery herself, and the stunning pink room comes complete with a flower wall and pink armchair.

She also revealed that she and Joe Swash had been practicing birth techniques, after Stacey wasn't best pleased with his reaction when she gave birth to Rex.

Stacey's daughter is due any day now. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey said: "Just sitting in here trying to wind down for the evening and Joe's decided he's going to practice how he'll be when I give birth. If it's anything like the last time, I don't want it."

"Last time I went into labour, Joe panicked so much that I thought something was wrong."All I could hear was, 'Is that the right amount of blood? Are you sure that's the right amount of blood? Are you sure there's meant to be that much blood there?'"

However, Joe has now said he feels ready as he "knows what to expect".

This will be Stacey's first daughter. She is already mum to Zachary, 13, Leighton, nine, and Rex, two.