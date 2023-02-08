Stacey Solomon thinks she’ll give birth today as she says goodbye to baby bump

8 February 2023, 08:07

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon has hinted she's about to give birth in a sweet new photo.

Stacey Solomon has hinted she’ll be going into labour very soon in her brand new Instagram photo. 

The Loose Women star and her husband Joe Swash announced their pregnancy back in December, but she could be just hours away from giving birth. 

Posting a photo of her bump while wearing a grey vest top and matching trousers, Stacey can be seen smiling in the mirror. 

In another photo, she’s seen cradling her unborn baby, along with the caption: "Thank you for everything bump 🤍 Woken up with that feeling and so Just incase I don’t get the chance to say it tomorrow… 

“I’m so grateful for them all. For every single time you’ve done this."

Unsurprisingly, friends and followers of the star were quick to comment, with one writing: “Goodluck and can’t wait to see baby girl 💗 xx”

"Sending you all the love and good vibes for a beautiful birth!,” said another, while a third added: "Aww I hope baby arrives soon. You look amazing! Talk about pregnancy glow!"

A fourth wrote: “So emotional!!! This set me off 😭😭😭 all the best Stacey, you got this mama 🥹❤️🫶🏼”.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their third baby together
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their third baby together. Picture: Instagram

Stacey and Joe are already parents to one-year-old Rose, and Rex, three, while she is also mum to Leighton, 10, and Zachary, 14, from previous partners. Joe also shares son Harry, 15, with his ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous.

Meanwhile, Stacey recently hinted at the name she could be giving her daughter. 

While making a hot air balloon and basket decoration for her little one’s nursery, she decorated it with pearls. 

Stacey Solomon has been sharing pregnancy updates
Stacey Solomon has been sharing pregnancy updates. Picture: Instagram

This has led many people to guess this is the moniker she will be giving her bump when she arrives. 

"Looks like she might be calling her Pearl!!! How adorable. Pearl Swash," someone wrote.

Another added: "Awhhhhh Rose and Pearl would be so cute. Hope this is a big clue from Stacey.”

