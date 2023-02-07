Stacey Solomon 'panics' Joe Swash as she prepares for birth of baby

7 February 2023, 08:43

Loose Women's Stacey Solomon has been bouncing around on a birthing ball with her children.

Stacey Solomon is just days away from welcoming her baby girl with husband Joe Swash.

But while enjoying her maternity leave with one-year-old daughter Rose and Rex, three, she sent Joe into a panic.

In a new post on Instagram, the heavily pregnant Loose Women star can be seen bouncing up and down on a birthing ball.

Rex and Rose can be seen giggling next to her, while Joe can be heard telling his wife to 'stop it', adding: "You can't do that, what are you doing?"

Stacey Solomon has shared videos of her 'new game'
Stacey Solomon has shared videos of her 'new game'. Picture: Instagram

She captioned the post: "We found a new game [laughing emoji]. I don't know what I find funnier the kids reaction or joes pure panic.”

Stacey and Joe are parents to one-year-old Rose, and Rex, three, while she is also mum to Leighton, 10, and Zachary, 14, from previous partners. Joe also shares son Harry, 15, with his ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous.

This comes after Stacey seemingly hinted what she might call her little one in another social media post.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey shared a glimpse of a homemade cot mobile complete with a hot air balloon and a basket for a teddy.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their third baby together
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their third baby together. Picture: Instagram

The piece was also decorated with pink beads and pearls as she captioned the photo: "From mummy with love little one. Patiently waiting for you to be here, we are all so excited to finally meet you baby girl.

"She’s very comfy apparently, letting me know who’s boss already. Now just need to find a safe out of reach little cubby hole to put this in."

Given that Stacey had used a collection of white beads and pearls to decorate, several fans guessed that the Loose Women star is planning on calling her little Pearl.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to guess this could be a hint at the unborn baby’s name, with one person asking: "By any chance are you going to call her Pearl??"

"Looks like she might be calling her Pearl!!! How adorable. Pearl Swash," another wrote.

A third added: "Awhhhhh Rose and Pearl would be so cute. Hope this is a big clue from Stacey.”

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Residents say they are woken up to the sound of sewage

Residents living next to huge ‘poo pipe’ say they’re woken up by sewage being flushed

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby collapsed on the floor during This Morning

This Morning's Holly Willoughby collapses to the floor in unaired moment

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green dress from Phase Eight

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green shirt dress from Phase Eight
This mum has been called 'idiotic' after naming her twin babies Sean and Seen [Stock Image]

Mum branded 'idiotic' after giving twin babies the same name with different spelling

Parenting

The Masked Singer has also revealed two stars

The Masked Singer UK 2023: Who has been revealed so far?

TV & Movies

The UK will scrap return train tickets in a railway system shake-up, it has been reported

Return train tickets 'to be scrapped' in railway shake-up

Travel

A woman has asked for advice after her plane experience

‘I refused to give up my plane seat so a mum could sit with her 6’5 son’

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon may have hinted at her baby's name

Stacey Solomon fans convinced she’s accidentally revealed unborn baby's name

Jeremy Clarkson's daughter has had a baby

Jeremy Clarkson becomes a grandad as daughter Emily gives birth to first baby

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blouse from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral blouse from Oasis

Claudia Fogarty is set to join Love Island

Carl Fogarty's daughter set to ‘turn heads in Love Island villa’

TV & Movies

happy Valley's finale episode aired this weekend

Happy Valley viewers shocked by horrific death in heartbreaking final episode

TV & Movies

Bobi has been named the world's oldest dog

Bobi the 30-year-old canine named world's oldest dog ever

Lifestyle

Where Emmerdale star Rocky Marshall is now five years after Mark Bails character

Where Emmerdale star Rocky Marshall is now five years after Mark Bails character

TV & Movies

Have you ever said this to your hairdresser?

'I'm a hairdresser and these are the client comments that make me wince'

Beauty