Stacey Solomon says she thought daughter 'would be here now' as she shares pregnancy update

By Heart reporter

Stacey Solomon has updated fans on her pregnancy, revealing that she thought her first baby girl would have arrived by now.

Stacey Solomon has shared an update with fans as she reaches the end of her pregnancy journey.

The Loose Women star, 31, who is mother to three sons, is getting ready to welcome her first ever daughter with fiancé Joe Swash.

In a video posted to Instagram, she revealed that she thought the newborn would be here by now, as she was due at the end of September.

Stacey also expressed her sadness that her pregnancy is coming to an end, as ‘this is most likely our last pickle’.

Stacey shared a pregnancy update with fans. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She said: "They’re all finally asleep and I’m already in bed and it’s only half nine. I just can’t stay up any more.

"I was just laying here thinking…firstly I was thinking I can’t believe I’m still pregnant. I really thought I’d have had her by now.

"But this is the first time I’ve been pregnant and not wished the end away because I know I won’t do it again so I’m just trying to like cling on to every second.

Stacey's baby is due any day now. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

"I was also thinking I’ve actually got to get her here not. Gotta push her out! I’ve been in denial about it for the past nine months I think!"

Stacey then joked: "It’s number four so I’m hoping I’ll just sneeze her out or a quick [cough] – mazel tov, it’s a girl! But I know it’s gonna be horrendous. I know it’s not bad for everyone but I really don’t love labour. I think it really hurts!"