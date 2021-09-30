Stacey Solomon says she thought daughter 'would be here now' as she shares pregnancy update

30 September 2021, 08:11 | Updated: 30 September 2021, 08:12

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Stacey Solomon has updated fans on her pregnancy, revealing that she thought her first baby girl would have arrived by now.

Stacey Solomon has shared an update with fans as she reaches the end of her pregnancy journey.

The Loose Women star, 31, who is mother to three sons, is getting ready to welcome her first ever daughter with fiancé Joe Swash.

In a video posted to Instagram, she revealed that she thought the newborn would be here by now, as she was due at the end of September.

Stacey also expressed her sadness that her pregnancy is coming to an end, as ‘this is most likely our last pickle’.

Stacey shared a pregnancy update with fans
Stacey shared a pregnancy update with fans. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She said: "They’re all finally asleep and I’m already in bed and it’s only half nine. I just can’t stay up any more.

"I was just laying here thinking…firstly I was thinking I can’t believe I’m still pregnant. I really thought I’d have had her by now.

"But this is the first time I’ve been pregnant and not wished the end away because I know I won’t do it again so I’m just trying to like cling on to every second.

Stacey's baby is due any day now
Stacey's baby is due any day now. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

"I was also thinking I’ve actually got to get her here not. Gotta push her out! I’ve been in denial about it for the past nine months I think!"

Stacey then joked: "It’s number four so I’m hoping I’ll just sneeze her out or a quick [cough] – mazel tov, it’s a girl! But I know it’s gonna be horrendous. I know it’s not bad for everyone but I really don’t love labour. I think it really hurts!"

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling?

TV & Movies

Amy and Josh were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Amy Christophers and Josh Christie?

TV & Movies

Daniel and Matt tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson?

TV & Movies

Franky and Marilyse have been matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Franky Spencer and Marilyse Corrigan?

TV & Movies

Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson?

TV & Movies

Squid Game sees players risk their lives to play deadly games in the quest for money

Who survives in Squid Game?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby looked casual and chic for the forest special of This Morning

Holly Willoughby outfit today: Where to buy her forest boots, jacket and hat
One mum has revealed her parenting hack

'I charge my 7-year-old son rent and bills to teach him the value of money'

Lifestyle

There are 21 episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2021 are there

How many episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2021 are there and how long is it on for?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight UK is set to finish in October

When does Married at First Sight UK 2021 finish?

TV & Movies

Emmerdale viewers think Joe Tate will return

Emmerdale viewers 'work out' Joe Tate return twist

TV & Movies

Sue Nicholls has played Audrey Roberts for more than 30 years

How Coronation Street viewer saved Sue Nicholls’ life after spotting symptom on the soap

TV & Movies

Tom Parker has spoken of his fears that he'll miss his hospital appointment amid the petrol shortage

The Wanted's Tom Parker fears he'll miss hospital appointment amid petrol shortage
Anna Martin Maxwell has starred in many TV shows

Who is Anna Martin Maxwell? Hollington Drive actor's age, career and net worth

TV & Movies

Hollington Drive is not a real place

Is ITV's Hollington Drive a true story?

TV & Movies