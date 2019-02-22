Stacey Solomon pregnant: Here’s what Joe Swash and the Loose Women star’s baby will look like, potentially

The Loose Women panellist and the former EastEnders actor announced the news on Instagram this week, saying they “couldn’t be happier”.

Sharing a picture of her baby scan, Stacey captioned the image on Instagram with: “Every time I go to write anything I sob so... what he said @realjoeswashy.”

Stacey Solomon shared a picture of her baby scan. Picture: Stacey Solomon/ Instagram

And while you’d think you’ll have to wait around another six months to see what Joe and Stacey’s baby looks like, technology is giving us a sneak peek at what the baby could potentially look like.

Using the (obviously very high level software) at Make Me Babies, we combined pictures of Stacey and Joe to give fans a sneak peek to what the little tot may look like.

And, voila! Here you have little baby Solomon-Swash.

Is this what Stacey and Joe's baby will look like? Picture: Make Me Babies

Joe announced the news on his on social media pages this week.

The TV presenter wrote next to a number of pictures of Stacey sleeping: “Have been driving myself mad thinking that she’s bored senseless of me and can’t stand to be awake for longer than 10 minutes of my company... So you can imagine my delight to find out that she still loves me and my company very much she’s just been growing a baby.”

He added: “I can’t begin to describe how happy we are to be able to share this wonderful news. We’ve been so blessed with three incredible children that we’ve had the privilege of raising and we are forever grateful to have the chance to become parents to another wonderful child. It’s all very overwhelming and emotional and we couldn’t be happier right now.”