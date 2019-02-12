Stacey Solomon is releasing a book and here's when it's out and what it's about

Stacey Solomon is releasing a book this year. Picture: PA

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon is releasing a new book for 2019 and here's everything you need to know about 'Happily Imperfect'.

What is Stacey Solomon's book about?

Stacey Solomon's new book is called Happily Imperfect: Living Life Your Own Way.

It is the 29-year-old Loose Women star's fourth book and will be published by Harper Collins.

The book will be autobiographical and all about Stacey's journey and how she has stayed positive along the way despite the pressure to look perfect in the public eye.

On the publisher's website when describing her book it says: "Covering how to navigate motherhood, deal with anxiety and prejudice, as well as the experience of getting older, Stacey has plenty of words of wisdom to share. With tips and tricks on how to apply a positive mindset within your own day-to-day life, become emotionally freer and happier with Stacey by your side."

When is Stacey Solomon's book released and where can you buy it?

Stacey's book will be released in hardback on 7th March 2019.

The book is now available to guarantee you get your hands on it via pre-order from Amazon and Waterstones at a slightly reduced price but will cost £16.99 when it hits the shops in March.