Stacey Solomon is releasing a book and here's when it's out and what it's about
12 February 2019, 12:42
Loose Women star Stacey Solomon is releasing a new book for 2019 and here's everything you need to know about 'Happily Imperfect'.
What is Stacey Solomon's book about?
Stacey Solomon's new book is called Happily Imperfect: Living Life Your Own Way.
It is the 29-year-old Loose Women star's fourth book and will be published by Harper Collins.
The book will be autobiographical and all about Stacey's journey and how she has stayed positive along the way despite the pressure to look perfect in the public eye.
So this is actually happening. Eeek! I’m soooooo excited to share the cover for my new book HAPPILY IMPERFECT. Now it feels very real! I wanted to write the book as a way to celebrate all of our imperfections. There’s so much pressure to look and be a certain way but the ‘perfect life’ doesn’t exist! We’re all far from perfect. We all make mistakes and that’s okay. In fact, it’s brilliant! I feel so incredibly lucky to be able to write this book and I hope that by sharing some of things I’ve learned along the way, I can help you find the confidence to live life your own way! Swipe up in my Stories for the link or see my bio. 💛💛💛
On the publisher's website when describing her book it says: "Covering how to navigate motherhood, deal with anxiety and prejudice, as well as the experience of getting older, Stacey has plenty of words of wisdom to share. With tips and tricks on how to apply a positive mindset within your own day-to-day life, become emotionally freer and happier with Stacey by your side."
When is Stacey Solomon's book released and where can you buy it?
Stacey's book will be released in hardback on 7th March 2019.
The book is now available to guarantee you get your hands on it via pre-order from Amazon and Waterstones at a slightly reduced price but will cost £16.99 when it hits the shops in March.