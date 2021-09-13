Stacey Solomon denies she's secretly given birth after bump 'disappears'

By Heart reporter

Stacey Solomon has revealed she is still pregnant after fans noticed her bump had 'disappeared'.

Stacey Solomon has broken her silence after fans speculated that she had given birth.

The Loose Women star is currently expecting her first baby girl with fiancé Joe Swash.

But after she shared a string of photos on her Instagram over the weekend, many fans guessed that she had already welcomed her little one.

Stacey Solomon shared a photo on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon revealed she is still pregnant. Picture: Instagram

The 31-year-old posed for a selfie with the caption: "Going to take the boys for a long walk today, cook a roast and may even treat myself to a little craft half hour if I get the chance...

"I have a long day tomorrow so making the most of this Sunday feeling"

One follower then asked: “You don’t look pregnant, have you had baby girl?”

Stacey quickly responded: “I promise you I haven’t secretly had the baby, she’s still in there."

Stacey then continued: “It’s just this top I think. 37 weeks and she’s still in there.”

Stacey Solomon showed off her bump on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

She added the caption: “I promise I haven’t secretly had the baby and just casually come on here like nothing happened.

“I’ll let you know when I go into labour. It’s just this top. A few more weeks left hopefully.”

This comes after the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! star recently admitted she was scared about telling people she was pregnant again.

She shares two-year-old Rex with EastEnders’ Joe, and is mum to Zachary, 13, and nine-year-old Leighton from previous relationships.

Joe also shares 14-year-old Harry with his ex.

"I don't think having it [being pregnant] out there was ever a worry, but I was in denial,” Stacey said on Instagram.

"You never know, it might not happen, it might not happen.

"We wanted to wait until a point when if it was happening, it was actually happening hopefully.

"Sometimes it's nice to share everything so everyone is involved in the experience, whether it's good or bad.

She added: "Sometimes it's nice to just fester in a cave and stay safe and stay in. I'm so excited, honestly."