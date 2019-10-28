Stormi Webster dresses up as a mini Kylie Jenner for Halloween

Kylie Jenner's daughter dressed in a mini version of her Met Gala dress and won Halloween

Stormi Webster may only be a one-year-old, but she just singlehandedly won Halloween 2019 with her mini-me Kylie Jenner costume.

The tot was dressed in a baby-size version of her mum Kyle's Met Gala 2019 dress coupled with a matching lavender wig - and she looked absolutely adorable.

Kylie posted a number of pics of Stormi in the outfit to Instagram, captioned: "My baby!!!!!!!! i cant handle this!!!!"

The photos also got the seal of approval from Stormi's dad Travis Scott, who commented a heart emoji on the post.

Kylie gave birth to Stormi in February 2018 after a top secret pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner dressed baby Stormi in a mini version of her Met Gala 2019 dress. Picture: Getty

She announced the news that she had given birth via Instagram, writing: "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions.

"I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.

"There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could.

"My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived on February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing.

"I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."

