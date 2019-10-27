The X Factor: Celebrity labelled 'fix' after Ricki Lake and Olivia Olson are first to be voted off

Fans accused the show of being a "fix" after watching Olivia's heartbreaking reaction to the news. Picture: ITV

Viewers kicked off after Simon Cowell decided to save journalist Martin Bashir over the Love Actually star.

The X Factor: Celebrity's first elimination has been branded a "fix" by fans who questioned Simon Cowell's decision to save journalist Martin Bashir over American singer Olivia Olson.

Viewers took to social media to slam the head judge for picking the British reporter over the Love Actually actress, who was left completely devastated by his final choice.

Labelling the show "fake", "rubbish" and a "travesty", many people couldn't believe the music mogul's verdict that meant the rom-com beauty was booted out of the competition for good.

Olivia Olson was devastated by Simon's decision to ditch her. Picture: ITV

One raging viewer wrote: "Simon actually think we would rather hear Martin sing again over Olivia I HAVE NO WORDS!!"

Another fumed: "Wtf Simon!! Choosing Martin over Olivia, are you deaf or what!!?!! Absolutely ridiculous! No credibility whatsoever!"

"Bashir? What ARE you thinking Cowell? There is no excuse for this travesty. The public would surely expect to see Bashir be a gentleman and step aside for the real talent that is Olivia Olsen," said a third.

While a fourth added: "I think @SimonCowell has just killed his own show #XFactor #XFactorCelebrity. Putting through he pal @MartinBashir instead of the clearly better singer is why the real show is in the gutter. People are fed up with fake."

Talkshow host Ricki Lake also left the competition last night after she received the fewest votes from the public.

Following her exit, the judging panel were given the power to keep either Olivia, 27, or Martin, 56, for another round of live performances.

While both Louis and Nicole unsurprisingly chose to stay loyal and save their own acts, the final pick came down to Simon, who sided with the Pussycat Doll and gave the broadcaster another shot.

Simon defended his choice and said it was down to public popularity. Picture: ITV

Simon explained: "I think you are both in this situation because of song choices. Being impartial, I'm going to make this decision based on who I think the public want to see next week.

"Based on that reason the person I am sending home is unfortunately Olivia."

Show host Dermot O'Leary comforted an inconsolable Olivia, saying: "Come on. Hold this together. How are we doing?"

Clearly upset, she replied: "Not great."

Dermot was quick to offer some advice, explaining: "With you though, you know, you've come over here. You have been embraced by this audience.

"I've heard your stuff, you've got some great original stuff. I've heard it on Spotify, I've heard it out there."

After a hug, he added: "Try and use this as a springboard and continue doing what you're doing."

The X Factor: Celebrity continues on Saturdays at 8.20pm on ITV.