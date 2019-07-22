Sugababes original line-up reunite in the studio as Mutya Beuna teases comeback

Are the Sugababes reuniting this year? Picture: Getty

By Naomi Bartram

The Sugababes are back together as Mutya Buena shared picture with Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy.

If you’re a fan of classic noughties pop, we have some very exciting news for you - the original Sugababes could be making a comeback.

Yep, dig out your low-rise jeans and chunky belts because Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan, and Siobhán Donaghy have posed for the ultimate girlband photo.

Mutya, 34, sent fans wild when she posted the snap of the three of them hanging out together in the studio.

Alongside it she wrote: “Me and my beauties today,” along with the hashtag “#studiovibez,.”

Read More: Cats trailer featuring Taylor Swift and Judi Dench leaves viewers 'terrified'

If that wasn’t enough, she then went on to repost messages from fans along the lines of “They’re back!” and “On their way to save music!”

And fans are pretty about it on Twitter as well, as one wrote: “I just found out that the Sugababes are back in the studio I AM GOING TO DIE.”

Another said: “YouTube and Twitter reviving my hope in new material from Mutya, Keisha & Siobhan. It's been 6 years!”

While a third asked: “Is this news going around for real @SugababesUK @MKSOfficial ? Don't play with my feelings! Please tell us that is real?!”

I'm here this... Been rooting for these girls since forever ever 💃💃 @keisha_buchanan xoxo #mks #sugababes pic.twitter.com/y3X78tR2y6 — M A L U S I (@heyMalusi) July 20, 2019

Read More: Kingsman prequel: What is the UK release date, is Taron Egerton starring in it, and what's the plot?

The trio got together in 1998 and released their first album One Touch in 2000.

Just one year later in 2001, Siobhán left the group at the age of just 17, saying depression was the reason she decided to call it a day.

Speaking about her exit in 2003, she explained: “Really, it’s about how being in the Sugababes made me feel. I learnt a lot – about how awful people can be.”

Heidi Range quickly took her place and the band continued to make music until 2005, when Mutya also left.

The singer said she no longer had time to tour after giving birth to her daughter Tahlia Barrymore and she was replaced by Amelle Berrabah.

Last remaining original Keisha, 34, followed in her footsteps in 2009 when she was replaced by Jade Ewen.

Mutya has since tried to reclaim the name Sugababes however, the original line up reunited for the first time in 2013 under the new identity MKS.

Teasing more music is to come, Siobhán, 35, said last year: ''Sugababes have got a record coming out next year.

"I can't tell you the exact date. I know, but I can't tell you. It's next year.''