The Wanted's Tom Parker fears he'll miss hospital appointment amid petrol shortage

30 September 2021, 08:13

Tom Parker has spoken of his fears that he'll miss his hospital appointment amid the petrol shortage
Tom Parker has spoken of his fears that he'll miss his hospital appointment amid the petrol shortage. Picture: Instagram/Tom Parker

Tom Parker has hit out at people who are queuing to buy unnecessary petrol.

The Wanted star Tom Parker has hit out at people who are needlessly stocking up on petrol, sharing his fears that he'll have to miss a hospital appointment.

The 33-year-old, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year, has spoken of his frustration at the long petrol queues around the country.

Taking to Instagram, he said: "To all you selfish a***holes out there that are stealing all the f****** petrol.

"I've got an actual appointment to get to for my medication, so can we just think about others before ourselves."

Tom Parker took to Instagram to slam those buying petrol needlessly
Tom Parker took to Instagram to slam those buying petrol needlessly. Picture: Instagram/Tom Parker

Tom was diagnosed with diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma last year, and he recently shared the good news that there had been a 'slight reduction' in his tumour.

He told his Instagram followers: "I can't tell you how grateful I am to receive this news. We left it a little longer between scans this time just to give time for the medication to work but overall a great day."

His wife Kelsey recently shared that the couple were hoping to try for more children in the next couple of years.

Speaking to The Sun she said: "I’ve always wanted four children so I think we’ll try again in a year or two. The kids have been a saving grace for us during this time. They are our reason to get up and face every day."

