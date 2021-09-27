The Wanted's Tom Parker's wife says they want more kids after fearing he'd die last year

Tom Parker's wife has said they want two more children. Picture: Instagram/Tom Parker

By Polly Foreman

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey has opened up about his brain tumour battle in a new interview.

Tom Parker's wife has said the couple want two more kids, as she opened up about her husband's brain tumour battle.

Kelsey Parker has said that the couple want two siblings for their children Arelia, two, and Bodhi, 11 months, after Tom made remarkable progress since being diagnosed last year.

Speaking to The Sun she said: "I’ve always wanted four children so I think we’ll try again in a year or two. The kids have been a saving grace for us during this time. They are our reason to get up and face every day."

Tom himself also took to Instagram to ask his followers what they thought of the idea of him having more kids.

"Some advice needed...," he said.

"So, me and Kelsie would like more kids in the future, it's something that we discussed obviously pre-cancer.

He continued: "But now I'm a bit like... I would still like more kids, but is that selfish, given our health situation?"

Tom and Kelsey Parker want two more children. Picture: Alamy

Tom then shared a heartfelt message he'd received from a follower, which read: "Someone came through on that question, [it] proper hit deep.

"Someone said, 'Listen, it doesn't matter whether you have cancer or not, none of us are guaranteed tomorrow, so therefore you shouldn't live your life like, what if tomorrow? Or, what if I'm not around tomorrow.

"And I was like, that's true. It doesn't matter if you have cancer or not, or whatever.

"You just live your life for today."

Tom confirmed in October last year that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma, and he recently shared that there has been a 'slight reduction' in his tumour.

He told his Instagram followers: "I can't tell you how grateful I am to receive this news. We left it a little longer between scans this time just to give time for the medication to work but overall a great day."