The Wanted's Tom Parker's wife says they want more kids after fearing he'd die last year

27 September 2021, 08:22

Tom Parker's wife has said they want two more children
Tom Parker's wife has said they want two more children. Picture: Instagram/Tom Parker
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey has opened up about his brain tumour battle in a new interview.

Tom Parker's wife has said the couple want two more kids, as she opened up about her husband's brain tumour battle.

Kelsey Parker has said that the couple want two siblings for their children Arelia, two, and Bodhi, 11 months, after Tom made remarkable progress since being diagnosed last year.

Speaking to The Sun she said: "I’ve always wanted four children so I think we’ll try again in a year or two. The kids have been a saving grace for us during this time. They are our reason to get up and face every day."

Tom himself also took to Instagram to ask his followers what they thought of the idea of him having more kids.

"Some advice needed...," he said.

"So, me and Kelsie would like more kids in the future, it's something that we discussed obviously pre-cancer.

He continued: "But now I'm a bit like... I would still like more kids, but is that selfish, given our health situation?"

Tom and Kelsey Parker want two more children
Tom and Kelsey Parker want two more children. Picture: Alamy

Tom then shared a heartfelt message he'd received from a follower, which read: "Someone came through on that question, [it] proper hit deep.

"Someone said, 'Listen, it doesn't matter whether you have cancer or not, none of us are guaranteed tomorrow, so therefore you shouldn't live your life like, what if tomorrow? Or, what if I'm not around tomorrow.

"And I was like, that's true. It doesn't matter if you have cancer or not, or whatever.

"You just live your life for today."

Tom confirmed in October last year that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma, and he recently shared that there has been a 'slight reduction' in his tumour.

He told his Instagram followers: "I can't tell you how grateful I am to receive this news. We left it a little longer between scans this time just to give time for the medication to work but overall a great day."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

What are the games on Squid Game?

What are the games in Squid Game and how many are there?

TV & Movies

A Bridgerton season two first look has been released by Netflix

Bridgerton season two: cast, trailer, release date and everything we know

TV & Movies

Matt and Daniel have been going from strength to strength on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK fans spot major clue Matt Jameson and Dan McKee are still together

TV & Movies

Netflix have released new season five photos

The Crown season five: cast, release date, time period, and everything we know about the Netflix series

TV & Movies

Tom Fletcher has tested positive for Covid

Is Tom Fletcher leaving Strictly Come Dancing after testing positive for Covid?

TV & Movies

Vigil finished on BBC this week

Vigil final episode: Who killed Craig Burke and what happened?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon is getting closer to her due date

Stacey Solomon says she'll give birth 'so soon' as she returns from social media break
Inside Greg Wise and Emma Thompson's relationship

Greg Wise wife: inside the Strictly star's marriage to Emma Thompson
Your need-to-know on Strictly pro Johannes

Who is Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Johannes Radebe?

TV & Movies

Who is Nancy Xu?

Who is Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nancy Xu?

Your need-to-know on Strictly's Nadiya

Who is Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova? The pro dancer's age, Instagram and height revealed

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Kai Widdrington

Who is Strictly's Kai Widdrington? The pro dancer's age, Instagram and partner revealed

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on the Giovanni and Katie McGlynn romance rumours

What were the Katie McGlynn and Giovanni Pernice romance rumours and did the Strictly stars date?
Paige quit Gogglebox earlier this year

Who are Gogglebox's Paige Deville and Sally Howard and why did they quit the show?

Gogglebox

Tayah Victoria is starring on Married at First Sight

How old is Tayah Victoria from Married at First Sight UK?

TV & Movies