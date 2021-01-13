Thomas brothers say new podcast has been 'like therapy' and encourage listeners to 'open up and talk'

By Polly Foreman

Scott, Adam and Ryan Thomas spoke to Heart about their new Global podcast 'Mancs On The Mic'.

The Thomas brothers are back with a new episode of their brand-new Global podcast Mancs On The Mic, which sees Adam, Ryan and Scott Thomas look back at their lives together.

The Manchester-born brothers, who together have had a vast TV career spanning from Emmerdale and Corrie to Love Island, and - more recently - hit ITV show Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai, revealed that recording the podcast together was 'like therapy'.

Opening up to Heart.co.uk about the process, Scott Thomas said: "It went down a route that we didn't really expect it to.

"You end up talking about one thing, and you start delving into other issues, things you wouldn't expect. And it was almost like therapy at times.

"It's very rare for three grown men, especially brothers, to sit down and talk about everything - from the good times to the bad times - and also about the future and what we want as well.

Adam added: "It was just like talking to my brothers, if you ask me a question, I'll just say it how it is.

"But it was nice to see that we're all going on the same journey and we all have the same feelings about our lives and the way that we are and the way that we look."

You can listen to Mancs On The Mic on Global Player now. Picture: Global

"We talk about the past, the present and the future. It was nice to get things off your chest, and to be able to switch off and talk to each other.

"To anyone listening, I would advise anyone to do that. To put your phone away and talk to each other for an hour or two."

And speaking about his own experience recording the podcast, Ryan continued "I think it's also apparent that us boys wear our heart on our sleeve, we don't hold back, we're not scared of showing our emotion, we're not scared of talking about our insecurities. We're quite an open book in that sense.

"It's difficult sometimes, especially for men to open up and talk, I feel like this has opened up the door for people to have that conversation with somebody instead of bottling it all up.

"Speak out, speak to someone close to you".

The Thomas brothers are back with episode two of their Mancs On The Mic podcast, and you can listen on the link below.

